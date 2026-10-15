ETV Bharat / state

65 BSF Personnel Hospitalised In Manipur After Suspected Food Poisoning

Tezpur: At least 65 personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) were hospitalised at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Manipur's Imphal on Thursday following suspected food poisoning, according to local media reports.

The personnel, belonging to D Company of the 58th Battalion deployed under the jurisdiction of Lamsang Police Station in Imphal West district, were taken to the hospital at around 12.50 pm after reportedly experiencing nausea and vomiting following breakfast.

The affected personnel received immediate medical attention at the hospital's emergency department, where their condition was reported to be stable.

"The Border Security Force personnel were provided with immediate treatment in the emergency, and their conditions are now stable. They fell sick due to suspected food poisoning," a RIMS official said

The exact cause of the illness remains unknown, and the food item suspected to have triggered the symptoms has not yet been identified.

Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam visited the hospital to enquire about the condition of the affected personnel, local media reports said.