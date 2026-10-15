65 BSF Personnel Hospitalised In Manipur After Suspected Food Poisoning
The affected personnel were admitted to the emergency department of the RIMS, where their condition was reportedly stable. Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam visited the facility.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Tezpur: At least 65 personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) were hospitalised at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Manipur's Imphal on Thursday following suspected food poisoning, according to local media reports.
The personnel, belonging to D Company of the 58th Battalion deployed under the jurisdiction of Lamsang Police Station in Imphal West district, were taken to the hospital at around 12.50 pm after reportedly experiencing nausea and vomiting following breakfast.
The affected personnel received immediate medical attention at the hospital's emergency department, where their condition was reported to be stable.
"The Border Security Force personnel were provided with immediate treatment in the emergency, and their conditions are now stable. They fell sick due to suspected food poisoning," a RIMS official said
The exact cause of the illness remains unknown, and the food item suspected to have triggered the symptoms has not yet been identified.
Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam visited the hospital to enquire about the condition of the affected personnel, local media reports said.
The BSF had not issued any official communication regarding the incident till the time of filing this report.
On Tuesday, BSF director general Praveen Kumar reviewed the prevailing situation in Manipur with reference to the deployment and operational preparedness of force formations in the state.
Kumar's fresh security review and operational preparedness of the force in Manipur were observed during his two-day visit on October 12 and 13. The move is significant after reports linked to the murder of at least nine people in separate firing incidents in Kamjong, Ukhrul and Kangpokpi districts on Friday and Saturday, triggering a fresh wave of violence in the state.
The DG also visited Imphal and Churachandpur regions, apart from calling on Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh to apprise them of BSF's operational commitment in assisting in maintaining law and order through professional conduct and close coordination with the civil administration and other security agencies.
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