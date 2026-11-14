ETV Bharat / state

2 Booked For forcing Jharkhand Congress MLA's Minor Domestic Help To Make 'False' Rape Charge Against Him

Ranchi/Simdega: Hours after an FIR was registered against Congress MLA Bhushan Bara on the charge of raping his minor domestic help, police said on Saturday that they booked two persons for allegedly abducting and coercing the girl into making a "false" statement against the legislator. The Congress is a constituent of the state's ruling JMM-led coalition.

The girl's grandfather lodged a complaint at Patratanr police station in Simdega district on Friday, naming two men who allegedly abducted the 15-year-old girl three days ago and pressured her into making a false statement of rape against the two-time MLA, Simdega Superintendent of Police Shrikant S Khotre said.

"We have booked both the accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act," Khotre told PTI.

One of the two men is a content creator associated with a YouTube channel. The police officer said the case is being investigated and further action would be taken based on the evidence gathered against the accused.

Babulal Marandi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, said, "Reports have emerged that a case has been filed against a journalist, who exposed the incident. It is a direct attack on democracy and independent journalism. The accused MLA is openly flexing his muscle, and there are reports that the journalist is receiving threats."

"Whoever filed the case against that journalist, I believe that person is also an accused because handing over a small girl for domestic work is a crime as well," the BJP leader said. "I urge the police to keep these things in mind as well. Police should not harass a journalist who supported a helpless girl," Marandi said.

The BJP will fight this battle with full strength and will keep raising its voice till justice is delivered to a tribal daughter and the journalist's safety is ensured, he added.

"The girl came to me and narrated the incident... I told her she would have to go to the police station and file a complaint. That had to be done; there was no other way," the former CM said. The LoP alleged that law and order was deteriorating in the state.

"No one is safe anywhere in the state, be it in a police station or in jail," Marandi claimed, referring to recent incidents in the state.

Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee media in-charge Rakesh Sinha hit back at Marandi, saying the LoP seemed less concerned about law and order, women's safety and minors' rights, and more anxious to politically defame the MLA.

He said it was extremely unfortunate to carry out political character assassination under the guise of serious allegations and to make a minor a weapon of political rhetoric.

"Marandi should first answer where the girl met him? Who introduced her to him? Why is Babulal Marandi not demanding action against those who made the minor's identity public in a sensitive case? Does the leader of the opposition not know that revealing the identity, face or privacy of a minor is a serious matter under the law?" Sinha said.

Meanwhile, CPI(ML) Liberation, a constituent of the JMM-led coalition government in the state, demanded the immediate arrest of the accused Congress MLA.