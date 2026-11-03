ETV Bharat / state

38 Bogus Doctors Found In Gujarat During 15-Day Drive, FIRs Registered

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Health Department has identified 38 suspected bogus doctors during a 15-day drive, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said on Tuesday. First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against 35 of them, he said in a statement.

The drive was conducted across the state through 298 teams of the Health Department and police, including personnel from the Crime Branch and Special Operations Group (SOG).

The teams carried out inspections in various districts, including Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot, to identify individuals practising medicine without necessary qualifications, the minister said.

Of the 35 cases in which legal action was initiated, 17 were from Rajkot, nine from Surat, three from Gir Somnath, two from Surendranagar and one each from other districts, he said.

The minister said special committees have been constituted at the district level to identify fake medical practitioners. Some suspected quacks shut down their clinics and fled after the raids began, Pansheriya said.