38 Bogus Doctors Found In Gujarat During 15-Day Drive, FIRs Registered
Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said that inspections in various districts, including Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot, were conducted to identify individuals practising medicine without necessary qualifications
By PTI
Published : November 3, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Health Department has identified 38 suspected bogus doctors during a 15-day drive, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said on Tuesday. First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against 35 of them, he said in a statement.
The drive was conducted across the state through 298 teams of the Health Department and police, including personnel from the Crime Branch and Special Operations Group (SOG).
The teams carried out inspections in various districts, including Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot, to identify individuals practising medicine without necessary qualifications, the minister said.
Of the 35 cases in which legal action was initiated, 17 were from Rajkot, nine from Surat, three from Gir Somnath, two from Surendranagar and one each from other districts, he said.
The minister said special committees have been constituted at the district level to identify fake medical practitioners. Some suspected quacks shut down their clinics and fled after the raids began, Pansheriya said.
The drive would continue even after the festive season, he said, adding that the government was determined to ensure that no unqualified person put people's lives at risk by practising medicine.
He also appealed to citizens, NGOs and community leaders to report such individuals to the nearest Primary Health Centre, Community Health Centre, police station or SOG. Pansheriya said government hospitals, CHCs and PHCs provide free medical treatment, medicines and laboratory testing facilities.
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