ETV Bharat / state

15 Bihar Govt Employees Suspended For 'Dereliction Of Duty' During Public Grievance Redressal Camp

Patna: Fifteen Bihar government employees have been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty during a state-level public grievance redressal camp, according to an official statement issued here on Tuesday.

Those facing action include circle officers, BLOs, engineers and other government employees from various departments and districts, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary ordered the initiation of departmental proceedings against them for "failing to address applicants' grievances in a timely and effective manner," the statement said.

The action was taken against 15 officials from the Revenue and Land Reforms, Rural Development, Urban Development and Housing, and Public Health Engineering departments.

The CM directed all government officials to ensure accountability and timely redressal of public grievances, the CMO statement said. He asked them to treat citizens with respect and ensure prompt resolution of their problems.

"The government's objective is to ensure transparent, impartial and time-bound redressal of grievances of every citizen. All government officials in the state have been directed to treat citizens with respect and ensure the prompt resolution of their problems," the statement said.

The chief minister directed district magistrates and departments concerned to resolve complaints within the stipulated time frame. He also asked senior officials and DMs to verify whether the decisions taken on applicants' grievances had actually addressed their concerns.