ETV Bharat / state

Two Bangladeshi Women Get Two-Year Imprisonment For Illegal Stay In Thane

Thane: A Thane court has sentenced two Bangladeshi women to two years' imprisonment for illegally entering India and residing here without valid documentation. Additional Sessions Judge V G Mohite passed the order on Tuesday after the two accused, identified as Shahnaj Bilal Saddar (43) and Hasina Jabbar Khan (45), pleaded guilty to the charges against them.

Pleading for leniency, the defence counsel argued that both women were from impoverished backgrounds, married, had no prior criminal record, and were the sole breadwinners for their respective families.

Accepting the plea, the court convicted both individuals for violations under the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act. As the women had been incarcerated since their arrest on December 3, 2024, they were granted a set-off for the detention period already undergone.