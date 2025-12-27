ETV Bharat / state

Six Bangladeshi Women Arrested In Nashik For Illegal Stay; Local Man Held For Helping Them

Nashik: Police have arrested six Bangladeshi nationals in Nashik city of Maharashtra for staying illegally in India, officials said on Saturday. These women were held from Kavthekarwadi near the famous Pandavleni caves on Friday, they said, adding that a local man who helped them for the illegal stay in India was also arrested.

Acting on a tip-off that some Bangladesh women are living in Kavthekarwadi, Pandavleni area illegally, the police laid a trap and took in custody these six women aged between 25 and 41 years, they added.