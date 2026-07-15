73 Bangladeshi Nationals Held For Illegal Stay In Tamil Nadu's Hosur
The operation was carried out following intelligence inputs received by the Tamil Nadu Police's Q Branch and Central Intelligence agencies.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 11:00 PM IST
Hosur: Tamil Nadu Police has detained 73 Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly living illegally in Hosur and nearby areas of Krishnagiri district without valid travel or identity documents.
The operation was carried out following intelligence inputs received by the Tamil Nadu Police's Q Branch and Central Intelligence agencies that some foreign nationals had illegally entered India from neighbouring Bangladesh and were residing in the industrial town using forged or invalid documents.
Acting on the information, officials from central and state intelligence agencies, along with the Hosur police, launched coordinated raids at multiple locations early Wednesday.
During searches conducted in Onnalwadi and Gokul Nagar under the Hosur Town Police Station limits, police apprehended 56 Bangladeshi nationals. In a raid in the Nallur Agrahara area, 17 more Bangladeshi nationals were detained, taking the total number of arrests to 73.
Police and intelligence agencies are conducting a detailed investigation to determine how the individuals entered India, identify those who allegedly arranged forged documents for them, and ascertain whether any organised network or anti-national activities were involved.
Officials are also verifying the documents and backgrounds of all those detained. After the verification, the 73 detainees will be shifted to a special detention camp for Bangladeshi nationals at Attur in Salem district.
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