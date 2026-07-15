ETV Bharat / state

73 Bangladeshi Nationals Held For Illegal Stay In Tamil Nadu's Hosur

Hosur: Tamil Nadu Police has detained 73 Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly living illegally in Hosur and nearby areas of Krishnagiri district without valid travel or identity documents.

The operation was carried out following intelligence inputs received by the Tamil Nadu Police's Q Branch and Central Intelligence agencies that some foreign nationals had illegally entered India from neighbouring Bangladesh and were residing in the industrial town using forged or invalid documents.

Acting on the information, officials from central and state intelligence agencies, along with the Hosur police, launched coordinated raids at multiple locations early Wednesday.