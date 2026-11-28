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27 Bangladeshi Nationals Held For Illegal Stay In Gurugram Sent Back: Police

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Gurugram: Twenty-seven Bangladeshi nationals arrested for allegedly residing illegally in Gurugram have been deported, police said on Saturday. Gurugram Police escorted the 27 people and accompanied them on a train. An additional general coach was arranged and attached to the train for their journey, they said.

According to police, the Bangladeshi nationals were detained during separate operations conducted by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Police Operations Staff of Gurugram Police.

During preliminary investigations, they were found to be without valid visas, passports or other documents authorising their stay in India, police said. The detained individuals were subsequently sent to the detention centre in Manesar, where the necessary legal and administrative formalities were completed, they added. The 27 Bangladeshi nationals were sent by train on Friday under police supervision, an officer said.