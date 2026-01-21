ETV Bharat / state

Several ASHA Workers Detained On Their Way To Bengal Health Dept Headquarters

The agitators had earlier marched to the 'Swasthya Bhawan' on January 8 over the long-pending demand for a fixed monthly salary instead of performance-linked allowances.

A file photo of ASHA workers' march to Swasthya Bhawan.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST

Kolkata: Several Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), on their way to the West Bengal health department's headquarters near Kolkata to join a march to press for demands, including a hike in the minimum monthly honorarium, were detained on Wednesday, police said, adding that the detention was a precautionary measure.

The ASHA workers have been on a 'cease-work' since December 23. A section of the agitators claimed that police set up barricades outside Sealdah and Howrah railway stations, where they arrived in trains from several districts since early morning. Some were seen squatting on the platforms at these railway stations. "We were stopped from exiting the Howrah station since 6.30 am," an ASHA worker from Paschim Dinajpur claimed.

Several protesters were also detained near 'Swasthya Bhawan', the health department headquarters, in the morning, where they had assembled to intensify their protest, said a police official.

The agitating ASHA workers had earlier marched to the 'Swasthya Bhawan' on January 8, followed by another protest demonstration on January 12, seeking a meeting with senior health officials over their long-pending demand for a fixed monthly salary instead of performance-linked allowances. Their demands include a minimum monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000 and insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh in case of death on duty.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in and around 'Swasthya Bhawan', with some regulations on the traffic movement, an official said.

On Tuesday, Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam addressed the press at Swasthya Bhawan. "The Chief Minister has sympathy for the ASHA workers. So, have faith. Do not fall into traps laid for political gain," Bhattacharya said.

She claimed that a fixed honorarium of Rs 800 was given during the Left rule, which currently stood at Rs 5,250 after a six-time revision between 2013 and 2024. In contrast, ASHa workers in Madhya Pradesh receive Rs 4,000 and Rs 1,500 in Uttar Pradesh.

"ASHA workers are part of a Central government scheme. So why is their incentive allowance not reviewed in the Union Budget?" she asked.

