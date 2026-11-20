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Nine Arrested In Telangana For Supplying Bank Accounts In Rs 74 Lakh Online Investment Fraud

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Telangana Police have arrested nine people for allegedly supplying bank accounts used to route money in an online investment fraud that cheated a man of Rs 74 lakh through unsolicited WhatsApp groups and fake stock market advice. Police are searching for two men from Maharashtra, who are the alleged masterminds of the racket.

On June 8, the complainant, identified as Saleem, was added to a WhatsApp group without his consent. The group was allegedly administered by several people using different mobile numbers, some posing as financial experts, police said. A second group, styled as a customer service channel of a securities firm, was also used to communicate with him.

“The group administrators regularly shared stock-market tips, buy/sell recommendations and block-trading plans, claiming returns ranging from 5 per cent to 50 per cent, thereby gaining the complainant’s confidence,” police said. Another person posing as a group member claimed to be regularly withdrawing profits. The complainant was instructed to register on a trading application using his mobile number. He then transferred money as directed and later realised he had been cheated, losing Rs 74 lakh in all. During the probe, the investigating officer examined bank statements and KYC/AOF details and found that the money had been transferred through a bank account.