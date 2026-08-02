ETV Bharat / state

9 Arrested In Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga For Running Secret Drug Lab Inside Lathe Workshop

Sivaganga: The Sivaganga police in Tamil Nadu arrested nine individuals on Sunday for establishing a secret laboratory within a lathe workshop. According to police, the miscreants had been manufacturing and selling methamphetamine, a narcotic drug valued at several crore rupees, over the past year.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Wing conducted a surprise raid and arrested a young man found in possession of one gram of methamphetamine. Following which the police uncovered details about a major gang operating behind the drug sales based on the information provided by the youth.

Police officials said that further investigations uncovered a secret laboratory established within a lathe workshop near the police station in Ilaiyangudi, Sivaganga district. They that investigations revealed the facility, which seemed like an ordinary workshop to avoid suspicion, was actually used at night for manufacturing methamphetamine by mixing various chemicals.

According to District Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandheesh, "Investigations revealed that they operated like a shadow organisation, assigning different individuals to specific tasks—such as production, sales, and financial transactions, much like a plot from a movie."

The police officials further said the accused who have been identified so far include Shakeer Hussain, Sheikh Mohammed, Habeeb Rahman, Jamal Moideen, Mohammed Aslam, Umarul Jameen, and Jabeesh. The identities of the remaining two suspects have not yet been confirmed.