ETV Bharat / state

Three Arrested In Noida In Kerala BDS Student Death Case, Remanded To Custody

Kannur: Three men, arrested from Noida in Uttar Pradesh a day earlier by a cybercrime police team from Kannur in connection with the death of a first-year BDS student at a dental college in Kerala, were on Saturday remanded to judicial custody.

The Uttar Pradesh natives Rishikesh Tiwari (32) and Prashant Khewal (28), and Prakash Jai (54) from Haryana, were arrested by the cyber crime team with the assistance of Uttar Pradesh Police from an IT park-like establishment in Noida, where around 40 people were working, Kannur police said.

They were remanded to judicial custody by the Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. Meanwhile, the family of the student continued to claim that his death had nothing to do with loan apps and expressed dissatisfaction with the police investigation.

The trio, who allegedly operated a loan app called “Instant Funds,” were arrested based on a complaint filed by one of the teachers of the deceased student, police said.

Police said that after the student—Nithin Raj R L (22)— borrowed money through the app and failed to repay it, repeated calls and messages were made to the teacher’s phone number, which had been provided as a reference.