11 Arrested In Assam, Tripura For Links With Bangladeshi Fundamentalist Groups

Guwahati: Eleven people were arrested in Assam and Tripura for their alleged links with Bangladesh-based fundamentalist groups, police said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference, Guwahati's Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta said the Special Task Force (STF) made the arrest on the basis of intelligence inputs provided by central agencies.

"An operation was carried out last night in Barpeta, Chirang and Darrang districts of Assam, along with Tripura. We have arrested a total of 11 jihadi elements, who were working under direct orders from Bangladesh-based groups," he said. Those arrested were members of the newly-formed Indian Mujahideen-K, he said.