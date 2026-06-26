ETV Bharat / state

12 Arrested For Robbing Man Of Rs 17.64 Lakh On Pretext Of USDT Conversion

Bengaluru: Twelve persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a man of Rs 17.64 lakh on the pretext of converting Indian currency into USDT cryptocurrency, police said on Friday. With their arrests, police recovered Rs 13.90 lakh in cash, six two-wheelers, a car and 13 mobile phones allegedly used in the crime, they said.

The matter came to light after a resident of Kodigehalli, within the jurisdiction of Sanjaynagar Police Station, lodged a complaint on June 10, police said. In his complaint, the man stated that he was planning to open a cafe and was searching online for kitchen tiles, cutlery and equipment.

He learnt through a friend that such equipment could be procured at lower prices from Japan or China and that payment had to be made through cryptocurrency. According to police, the victim gathered information about cryptocurrency from a friend and joined a WhatsApp group related to USDT cryptocurrency trading.

One of the members of the group became acquainted with him and, around midnight on June 8, visited his house and successfully exchanged Rs 2.50 lakh into USDT cryptocurrency, a senior police officer said.

As the complainant required a larger quantity of cryptocurrency, he contacted the same person through WhatsApp on June 9 and requested the exchange of Rs 17.64 lakh into cryptocurrency, he said. The accused instructed him to come to Kalpana Chawla Road in Sanjaynagar that night, police said.