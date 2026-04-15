ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: 3 Arrested For 'Raping' Woman At Birthday Party In Ranchi

Ranchi: Police have arrested three people in connection with the alleged rape of a dentist at a birthday party in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place on April 9 when the 25-year-old woman went to the birthday celebration of a male friend at an apartment in the Lalpur police station area, they said.

She was allegedly sexually assaulted by one of the invitees, police said.

"Two persons, including the 27-year-old main accused, were nabbed from Kharagpur in West Bengal, while a 26-year-old woman was held from Jargarnathpur police station area in the city. Another man who was also present at the party is currently on the run," Ranchi (City) SP Paras Rana said.