Jharkhand: 3 Arrested For 'Raping' Woman At Birthday Party In Ranchi
In the complaint, the woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted after she consumed food laced with intoxicants at the party
By PTI
Published : April 15, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Ranchi: Police have arrested three people in connection with the alleged rape of a dentist at a birthday party in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place on April 9 when the 25-year-old woman went to the birthday celebration of a male friend at an apartment in the Lalpur police station area, they said.
She was allegedly sexually assaulted by one of the invitees, police said.
"Two persons, including the 27-year-old main accused, were nabbed from Kharagpur in West Bengal, while a 26-year-old woman was held from Jargarnathpur police station area in the city. Another man who was also present at the party is currently on the run," Ranchi (City) SP Paras Rana said.
Two of those arrested, excluding the main accused, have been apprehended for “destroying evidence and manipulating the victim”, Rana said.
An FIR was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on April 13 based on the dentist’s statement. Her medical examination has been conducted, said Rupesh Kumar Singh, the officer in charge of Lalpur police station.
In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted after she consumed food laced with intoxicants at the party. Further investigation is underway.
Also Read
Rajasthan: Resident Doctor, E-Mitra Operator Booked For 'Repeated Rape' Of Minor In Ajmer