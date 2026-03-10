ETV Bharat / state

Four Arrested For Lynching Elderly Woman In Jharkhand's Gumla Over 'Child Lifter' Suspicion

Gumla: Four persons were arrested for allegedly beating an elderly woman to death in Jharkhand's Gumla district, suspecting her to be a "child lifter", police said on Tuesday.

The incident had occurred on Sunday night in Lagaba village under the Bishunpur police station area, when the 55-year-old woman was beaten with sticks and stones by a group of villagers after a rumour spread that she was a child-lifter, they said.

The accused have been identified as Tetra Oraon (45), Besai Oraon (45), Shivlal Oraon (50) and Etwa Oraon (60). They were arrested on Monday and have been booked under Section 103(2) of the BNS, a police officer said.