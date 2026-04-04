ETV Bharat / state

Five Held For Grenade Attack On BJP's Chandigarh Office

Chandigarh: Five persons involved in the grenade attack at the Chandigarh BJP office have been arrested by the counter-intelligence wing of Punjab Police in a joint operation with Chandigarh Police.

A hand grenade, a .30 bore Zigana pistol, and ammunition have been seized from their possession, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said. The accused have been identified as Balwinder Lal alias Shami, Jasvir Singh alias Jassi, Charanjit Singh alias Channi, Rubal Chauhan and Mandeep alias Abhijot Sharma.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the module was backed by Pakistan's ISI and operated under the direction of foreign-based handlers in Portugal and Germany. The accused were part of a structured network involving multiple cutouts and sub-modules to execute the attack, Yadav said.

The DGP further said that the two main perpetrators involved in the attack have also been identified, and further investigations are ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages in this case.

"Multiple cutouts and sub-modules were used. This operation has effectively foiled a major terror conspiracy aimed at disrupting peace and harmony in the region. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the main accused involved in the case," said Yadav.

The explosion occurred around 5 pm on Wednesday when a suspected crude explosive device was hurled near the office located in Sector-37 in Chandigarh, officials had said, adding that no casualties were reported.