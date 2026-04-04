Five Held For Grenade Attack On BJP's Chandigarh Office
Preliminary investigations have revealed that the module was backed by Pakistan-based ISI and operated under the direction of foreign-based handlers located in Portugal and Germany.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST|
Updated : April 5, 2026 at 1:14 PM IST
Chandigarh: Five persons involved in the grenade attack at the Chandigarh BJP office have been arrested by the counter-intelligence wing of Punjab Police in a joint operation with Chandigarh Police.
A hand grenade, a .30 bore Zigana pistol, and ammunition have been seized from their possession, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said. The accused have been identified as Balwinder Lal alias Shami, Jasvir Singh alias Jassi, Charanjit Singh alias Channi, Rubal Chauhan and Mandeep alias Abhijot Sharma.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that the module was backed by Pakistan's ISI and operated under the direction of foreign-based handlers in Portugal and Germany. The accused were part of a structured network involving multiple cutouts and sub-modules to execute the attack, Yadav said.
The DGP further said that the two main perpetrators involved in the attack have also been identified, and further investigations are ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages in this case.
"Multiple cutouts and sub-modules were used. This operation has effectively foiled a major terror conspiracy aimed at disrupting peace and harmony in the region. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the main accused involved in the case," said Yadav.
The explosion occurred around 5 pm on Wednesday when a suspected crude explosive device was hurled near the office located in Sector-37 in Chandigarh, officials had said, adding that no casualties were reported.
Chandigarh Grenade Attack Case Solved— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) April 4, 2026
In a major breakthrough, the Counter Intelligence wing of Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Chandigarh Police, solves the Chandigarh grenade attack case.
Five persons involved in the incident have been arrested and the two… pic.twitter.com/qy3lxsyv1R
An unverified video that surfaced on social media on Wednesday evening shows a man pulling the pin from a blue-coloured grenade and throwing it, while another person records the act. The duo is seen fleeing just moments before the blast.
Their faces were not visible in the 10-second video, and the authenticity of the footage has yet to be verified. CCTV camera recordings also captured suspects running across the road immediately after the explosion.
In a separate unverified social media post attributed to Sukhjinder Singh Babbar of the banned Babbar Khalsa International, the outfit claimed responsibility for the incident.
Assistant Inspector General (State Special Operations Cell), Deepak Pareek, said the investigation has further revealed that the accused had transported a consignment of hand grenades, arms and cartridges, which was circulated through multiple operatives before being handed over to the final perpetrators.
Pareek said acting on the directions of a Portugal-based handler, the accused coordinated the delivery and execution of the attack. "Police teams are conducting raids to apprehend the absconding perpetrators involved in the attack," he added.
An FIR dated was registered under Section 25(1) (B) of the Arms Act and Section 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on April 3 in Mohali.
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