ETV Bharat / state

8 Arrested For Bid To Storm Falta Police Station, Free TMC's Jahangir Khan: Police

TMC leader Jahangir Khan being paraded in his area, Falta, after his arrest on extortion charges in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on June 11, 2026. ( PTI )

Kolkata: Eight people have been arrested for allegedly attempting to storm the Falta police station in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district and free jailed TMC leader Jahangir Khan, with police naming his wife as the alleged mastermind behind the plan, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, security forces were deployed in advance to thwart any attempt to attack the police station during a demonstration over Khan's arrest on Tuesday, he said.

"We had information that a section of the crowd was planning to attack the police station during the demonstration and snatch away the accused. Adequate security arrangements were made beforehand, and timely action by police and central forces prevented any such attempt," he added.

Supporters of Khan, currently in judicial custody, gathered in large numbers in Falta's Shatol Kolsa area and staged protests before marching towards the police station. Investigators alleged that the demonstrators intended to forcibly secure Khan's release and create unrest in the area. Tension escalated as the crowd moved from outside Khan's residence towards the police station.