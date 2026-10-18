ETV Bharat / state

Several Areas Inundated As Heavy Rains Batter Chennai; Orange Alert Issued For Six Districts

NDRF personnel during the rescue operation. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Heavy rains battered several parts of Chennai on Saturday night, leaving several areas submerged and prompting the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to carry out rescue and relief operations.

With the onset of the Northeast Monsoon, heavy rain started in various parts of Chennai around 6:30 pm on Saturday and continued until 1:30 am. According to the regional meteorological centre, an average of 16 mm of rainfall was recorded in Chennai over the last 24 hours till 8:30 on Sunday.

CM Vijay Monitoring the Situation Public Works Minister Adhav Arjuna inspected the efforts to clear stagnant rainwater across the Greater Chennai Corporation limits. "The Chief Minister is taking hourly updates on the impact of the rains. IAS officers have been deployed to oversee operations across all 15 zones under the Chennai Municipal Corporation," he stated. Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner Samiran stated that six areas in Chennai recorded over 20 cm of rainfall on Saturday. "Specifically, the highest rainfall of 35.4 cm was recorded at Parry's Corner in Parimunai. Furthermore, 12 areas in Chennai received very heavy rainfall, exceeding 11.5 cm. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to carry out relief operations," he added. Heavy Rainfall Alert for Six Districts Meanwhile, the regional meteorological centre has issued an Orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Thiruvannamalai, and Villupuram, as well as in isolated locations in the Union Territory of Puducherry. Additionally, a Yellow alert has been issued for the districts of Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore, where heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected. Highest Rainfall Since 2023