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Several Areas Inundated As Heavy Rains Batter Chennai; Orange Alert Issued For Six Districts

Parry's Corner in Parimunai received 35.4 cm of rainfall, with 12 areas recording very heavy downpours exceeding 11.5 cm. In total, 20 flights were impacted.

NDRF personnel during the rescue operation.
NDRF personnel during the rescue operation. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 18, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Chennai: Heavy rains battered several parts of Chennai on Saturday night, leaving several areas submerged and prompting the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to carry out rescue and relief operations.

With the onset of the Northeast Monsoon, heavy rain started in various parts of Chennai around 6:30 pm on Saturday and continued until 1:30 am. According to the regional meteorological centre, an average of 16 mm of rainfall was recorded in Chennai over the last 24 hours till 8:30 on Sunday.

CM Vijay Monitoring the Situation

Public Works Minister Adhav Arjuna inspected the efforts to clear stagnant rainwater across the Greater Chennai Corporation limits. "The Chief Minister is taking hourly updates on the impact of the rains. IAS officers have been deployed to oversee operations across all 15 zones under the Chennai Municipal Corporation," he stated.

Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner Samiran stated that six areas in Chennai recorded over 20 cm of rainfall on Saturday. "Specifically, the highest rainfall of 35.4 cm was recorded at Parry's Corner in Parimunai. Furthermore, 12 areas in Chennai received very heavy rainfall, exceeding 11.5 cm. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to carry out relief operations," he added.

Heavy Rainfall Alert for Six Districts

Meanwhile, the regional meteorological centre has issued an Orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Thiruvannamalai, and Villupuram, as well as in isolated locations in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Additionally, a Yellow alert has been issued for the districts of Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore, where heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected.

Highest Rainfall Since 2023

Veteran weather expert Pradeep John, also known as the 'Tamil Nadu Weatherman', noted that the rainfall recorded in Chennai on Saturday is comparable to the single-day deluge witnessed during cyclone 'Michaung' in December 2023.

"During Cyclone 'Michaung' in December 2023, about 400–450 mm of rainfall was received in a single day. Apart from that event, the rainfall recorded yesterday (Saturday) is the highest volume seen in Chennai since then," he said in an X post.

He further mentioned that 33.4 cm of rainfall was recorded in the Kathivakkam area, 25.3 cm in Sadankadu, 21.8 cm in Thiruvottiyur, and 20.8 cm in the Ennore area.

Disruption to Flight Services

Flight operations at the Chennai International Airport were severely affected due to the torrential rain, with more than 10 domestic flights scheduled to land between Saturday midnight and the early hours of Sunday being forced to hover in the air for an extended period.

Similarly, international flights to destinations including Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Sri Lanka, Frankfurt, and Abu Dhabi, as well as domestic flights to Madurai, Kochi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Delhi, were delayed by one to two hours. In total, over 20 flights were impacted.

Furthermore, passengers leaving the terminal to board their vehicles had to struggle through waterlogged areas to reach their transport.

Also Read

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  2. Heavy Rain Cancels Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Thrissur Visit; Keralam Fans Disappointed

TAGGED:

NATIONAL DISASTER RESPONSE FORCE
CM VIJAY
CHENNAI MUNICIPAL CORPORATION
CHENNAI AIRPORT
HEAVY RAINS PUMMEL CHENNAI

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