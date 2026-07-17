6 Andhra Fishermen Rescued After Boat Capsizes Off Karnataka Coast
Coastal police officials said there were no casualties or serious injuries in the incident.
By PTI
Published : July 17, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
Bengaluru: Six fishermen of Andhra Pradesh were rescued after their fishing boat capsized in rough seas off the Surathkal coast on the outskirts of Mangaluru, officials said.
The boat, which had set out for fishing from Malpe harbour in Udupi district on Friday morning, was carrying six fishermen from Andhra Pradesh, they said. While they were engaged in fishing operations, the vessel was hit by powerful waves, causing it to lose control and overturn, officials said.
According to officials, all six fishermen were thrown into the sea. But, alert local fishermen in the vicinity immediately launched a rescue mission and successfully pulled everyone to safety.
Coastal police officials said there were no casualties or serious injuries in the incident. While a monsoon fishing ban is in force for motorised vessels, smaller traditional boats are permitted to operate in shallow waters, the officials clarified.
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