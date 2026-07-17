ETV Bharat / state

6 Andhra Fishermen Rescued After Boat Capsizes Off Karnataka Coast

Bengaluru: Six fishermen of Andhra Pradesh were rescued after their fishing boat capsized in rough seas off the Surathkal coast on the outskirts of Mangaluru, officials said.

The boat, which had set out for fishing from Malpe harbour in Udupi district on Friday morning, was carrying six fishermen from Andhra Pradesh, they said. While they were engaged in fishing operations, the vessel was hit by powerful waves, causing it to lose control and overturn, officials said.