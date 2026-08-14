ETV Bharat / state

3 Ahmedabad Cops Suspended For Negligence After Gambling Den Raid In Their Jurisdiction

Ahmedabad: Three policemen have been suspended for negligence of duty after a gambling den operating in their jurisdiction in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city was busted recently, leading to the arrest of 187 people, an official said on Friday. A gambling den running in the Manpasand Gymkhana Club was raided by the Gandhinagar-based State Monitoring Cell (SMC) on August 2.

As many as 187 persons, including gamblers and operators, were arrested, and Rs 3.3 lakh cash and several vehicles were seized during the action, the official said.