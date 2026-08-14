3 Ahmedabad Cops Suspended For Negligence After Gambling Den Raid In Their Jurisdiction
The official said that as many as 187 persons, including gamblers and operators, were arrested, and Rs 3.3 lakh cash and several vehicles were seized
By PTI
Published : August 14, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Three policemen have been suspended for negligence of duty after a gambling den operating in their jurisdiction in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city was busted recently, leading to the arrest of 187 people, an official said on Friday. A gambling den running in the Manpasand Gymkhana Club was raided by the Gandhinagar-based State Monitoring Cell (SMC) on August 2.
As many as 187 persons, including gamblers and operators, were arrested, and Rs 3.3 lakh cash and several vehicles were seized during the action, the official said.
"Police inspector GV Gohil and two sub-inspectors of the Daryapur police station have been suspended for negligence of duty as the gambling den was operating in their jurisdiction. The police station's charge has been handed over to the Shahibaug police inspector," he said.
The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had recently sealed portions of the Manpasand Gymkhana Club after finding that parts of the premises were allegedly being used for non-residential purposes without approval. In July 2021, the SMC had raided the same premises and arrested over 180 people in one of the city's biggest gambling crackdowns.
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