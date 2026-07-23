ETV Bharat / state

3 More Accused Held For Gang-Rape Of Woman In MP; Total Arrests At 9, One Still Absconding

Alirajpur: Police have arrested three more accused in the brutal gang-rape of a 40-year-old woman during a robbery at her home in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh, an officer said on Wednesday. With the latest arrests, made in the last 24 hours, nine out of the 10 accused wanted for the crime have been taken into custody so far, he said.

According to the officer, during a dacoity late on the night of July 10 in a rural area under Bori police station limits, the robbers gang-raped the woman and inserted a wooden object into her private parts.