3 More Accused Held For Gang-Rape Of Woman In MP; Total Arrests At 9, One Still Absconding
According to the officer, during a dacoity late on the night of July 10 in a rural area, the robbers gang-raped the woman
By PTI
Published : July 23, 2026 at 8:14 AM IST
Alirajpur: Police have arrested three more accused in the brutal gang-rape of a 40-year-old woman during a robbery at her home in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh, an officer said on Wednesday. With the latest arrests, made in the last 24 hours, nine out of the 10 accused wanted for the crime have been taken into custody so far, he said.
According to the officer, during a dacoity late on the night of July 10 in a rural area under Bori police station limits, the robbers gang-raped the woman and inserted a wooden object into her private parts.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Raghuvansh Kumar Singh told PTI over the phone that the latest arrested trio was identified as Narpat Mehra alias Naru (20), Jitendra Chauhan (22), and Sardan (22).
Singh said silver jewellery worth around Rs 28,000, two motorcycles used in the crime, and a sharp weapon were recovered from the arrested accused. Now, a total of nine accused have been arrested in the case, and search is on for one absconding suspect, said the police officer. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting a detailed investigation into the case, he added.
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