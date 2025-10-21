ETV Bharat / state

Seventeen Candidates File Nominations For Ghatsila By-Election In Jharkhand

A total of 17 candidates have entered the Ghatsila (ST) Assembly by-election, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle between the BJP and the JMM.

Babulal Soren
BJP's Babulal Soren files nomination papers in the Ghatsila By Elections. (ETV Bharat)
Ranchi: The upcoming Ghatsila (ST) Assembly by-election in Jharkhand is shaping up to be a lively political contest, with 17 candidates officially entering the fray. The nomination process ended on Tuesday with a flurry of activity, as 10 candidates filed 19 papers on the final day, drawing a large crowd to the venue.

Chief Electoral Officer K.Ravi Kumar informed that, in total, 30 nomination papers have been filed by the 17 candidates. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on October 22, while candidates can withdraw their papers until 3 pm on October 24.

Candidates Contesting The Ghatsila By-Election

  1. Parmeshwar Tudu – Independent
  2. Shrilal Kisku – Independent
  3. Babulal Soren – BJP
  4. Somesh Chandra Soren – JMM
  5. Parvati Hansda – People’s Party of India (Democratic)
  6. Mansa Ram Hansda – Independent
  7. Narayan Singh – Independent
  8. Vikas Hembram – Independent
  9. Panchanan Soren – Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP)
  10. Malti Tudu – Independent
  11. Dukhi Ram Mardi – Aapki Vikas Party
  12. Basant Kumar Topno – Independent
  13. Ramdas Murmu – JLKM
  14. Mangal Murmu – Rashtriya Sanatan Party
  15. Manoj Kumar Singh – Independent
  16. Bikram Kisku – Independent
  17. Ramakrishna Kanti Mahali – Independent

With nominations closed, all eyes are now on the November 11 poll, which promises to be a tough and closely fought election. The final number of contestants will be clear after October 24, but the main contest is expected between BJP’s Babulal Soren, son of former Chief Minister Champai Soren, and JMM’s Somesh Chandra Soren, son of the late Education Minister Ramdas Soren.

In the last assembly election, JMM’s Ramdas Soren had defeated BJP’s Babulal Soren from the same seat. This time, JLKM’s Ramdas Murmu, who finished third earlier, is once again in the race, raising the possibility of vote splits that could influence the final outcome.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has ramped up security measures to ensure a peaceful and fair election. Both central and state forces will be deployed across Ghatsila, with additional focus on sensitive areas to prevent any disturbance during polling.

