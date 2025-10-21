ETV Bharat / state

Seventeen Candidates File Nominations For Ghatsila By-Election In Jharkhand

Chief Electoral Officer K.Ravi Kumar informed that, in total, 30 nomination papers have been filed by the 17 candidates. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on October 22, while candidates can withdraw their papers until 3 pm on October 24.

Ranchi: The upcoming Ghatsila (ST) Assembly by-election in Jharkhand is shaping up to be a lively political contest, with 17 candidates officially entering the fray. The nomination process ended on Tuesday with a flurry of activity, as 10 candidates filed 19 papers on the final day, drawing a large crowd to the venue.

Parmeshwar Tudu – Independent Shrilal Kisku – Independent Babulal Soren – BJP Somesh Chandra Soren – JMM Parvati Hansda – People’s Party of India (Democratic) Mansa Ram Hansda – Independent Narayan Singh – Independent Vikas Hembram – Independent Panchanan Soren – Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) Malti Tudu – Independent Dukhi Ram Mardi – Aapki Vikas Party Basant Kumar Topno – Independent Ramdas Murmu – JLKM Mangal Murmu – Rashtriya Sanatan Party Manoj Kumar Singh – Independent Bikram Kisku – Independent Ramakrishna Kanti Mahali – Independent

With nominations closed, all eyes are now on the November 11 poll, which promises to be a tough and closely fought election. The final number of contestants will be clear after October 24, but the main contest is expected between BJP’s Babulal Soren, son of former Chief Minister Champai Soren, and JMM’s Somesh Chandra Soren, son of the late Education Minister Ramdas Soren.

In the last assembly election, JMM’s Ramdas Soren had defeated BJP’s Babulal Soren from the same seat. This time, JLKM’s Ramdas Murmu, who finished third earlier, is once again in the race, raising the possibility of vote splits that could influence the final outcome.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has ramped up security measures to ensure a peaceful and fair election. Both central and state forces will be deployed across Ghatsila, with additional focus on sensitive areas to prevent any disturbance during polling.