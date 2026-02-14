Seven Years After Pulwama Bombing, Security Architecture Redraws Kashmir Landscape
Seven years after Pulwama, tighter counter-terror operations and surveillance have curbed daily violence in Kashmir, even as commuters and flood-hit residents face continuous security-related disruptions.
Srinagar: Seven years after a homegrown suicide bomber blew himself up in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir's security architecture has undergone a quiet but sweeping overhaul in the region. The shift is evident in all, ranging from security drills to counter-terrorism strategies employed in Karewas where the lone Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) bomber targeted the bus of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), killing 40 troopers.
In south Kashmir's Tral, which was home to slain JeM's local terrorist Noor Mohammad Tantray alias Noor Trali and credited for re-establishing the Pakistan-based terror outfit in the Valley after being relatively comatose since 2005, the change is evident.
For villagers like Javed Ahmad, the tragedy marked a turning point in the psyche of people, followed by political change and a sweeping crackdown against the terror network.
"The significant change is that the lives of people have been saved. Otherwise, funerals and protests were a daily occurrence. Families were losing their loved ones in an endless cycle of violence. All that has stopped now," he said.
In Shopian, farmers like Rashid Ahmad noted that the vanishing of fear has boosted productivity as people work without any major disruption.
“Education is no longer disrupted. Vested interests that profited from the closure of schools or colleges are over. But some inconveniences remain," he added.
Among these inconveniences, National Conference legislator Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, whose constituency falls in Pulwama, points to the halting of commuters on National Highway 44, which connects Kashmir with the rest of the country.
The heightened security post Pulwama terror attack along the strategic highway in south Kashmir for safe movement of forces, specific cut-off timings, setting up surveillance cameras and security checks at key spots have created hurdles for people.
Masoodi, a former High Court justice, highlighted the plight of residents of flood-prone areas along the Jhelum river, such as Kandizal and Lethpora. He said they lost access through slip roads to elevated areas like National Highway 44 during flooding.
"Private vehicles are stopped in both tubes to facilitate the security forces convoy. This causes difficulty to people, particularly to sick patients travelling in private vehicles," said Masoodi and added these issues need to be addressed by the central government.
Luv Puri, a former UN counter-terrorism official and a Kashmir expert, sees that the nature of the threat has evolved since the Pulwama bombing in February 2019.
He noted the shift towards high-impact terror attacks like Pahalgam and Red Fort to ‘shock the Indian nation psychologically rather than sustain prolonged militancy on the ground’.
"Equally significant was the fact that the suicide bomber was a Kashmiri youth, underscoring the complex interaction between cross-border terrorism and local radicalisation,” Puri told ETV Bharat. “This dual reality complicates both response and prevention strategies, as it also demands open community engagement—areas that require time, trust and understanding of the relevant issues.”