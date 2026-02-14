ETV Bharat / state

Seven Years After Pulwama Bombing, Security Architecture Redraws Kashmir Landscape

Srinagar: Seven years after a homegrown suicide bomber blew himself up in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir's security architecture has undergone a quiet but sweeping overhaul in the region. The shift is evident in all, ranging from security drills to counter-terrorism strategies employed in Karewas where the lone Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) bomber targeted the bus of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), killing 40 troopers.

In south Kashmir's Tral, which was home to slain JeM's local terrorist Noor Mohammad Tantray alias Noor Trali and credited for re-establishing the Pakistan-based terror outfit in the Valley after being relatively comatose since 2005, the change is evident.

For villagers like Javed Ahmad, the tragedy marked a turning point in the psyche of people, followed by political change and a sweeping crackdown against the terror network.

"The significant change is that the lives of people have been saved. Otherwise, funerals and protests were a daily occurrence. Families were losing their loved ones in an endless cycle of violence. All that has stopped now," he said.

In Shopian, farmers like Rashid Ahmad noted that the vanishing of fear has boosted productivity as people work without any major disruption.

“Education is no longer disrupted. Vested interests that profited from the closure of schools or colleges are over. But some inconveniences remain," he added.

Among these inconveniences, National Conference legislator Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, whose constituency falls in Pulwama, points to the halting of commuters on National Highway 44, which connects Kashmir with the rest of the country.