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Seven-Year-Old Tribal Boy Mauled To Death By Leopard In Gujarat Village

Seven-Year-Old Tribal Boy Mauled To Death By Leopard In Gujarat Village ( ETV Bharat )

Amreli: In a tragic incident reported from Gujarat, a seven-year-old child was mauled to death by a leopard while accompanying family members in a cotton field in Amreli on Saturday.

The attack took place on the outskirts of Sanosara village, near Bhandariya in Amreli district. The victim has been identified as seven-year-old Sahil Klaswa. His tribal family works as laborers on a farm near Sanosara village.

It is understood that Klaswa was in a cotton field with his family members when a leopard suddenly appeared, pounced on the child, and dragged him away. The family was left terrified by the sudden attack; they attempted to save the child, but he lost his life in the encounter. Rajan Jadhav, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), stated that a team reached Sanosara village immediately after being notified of the incident. About seven cages have been strategically placed to trap the leopard, and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure its capture, he said.