Seven-Year-Old Tribal Boy Mauled To Death By Leopard In Gujarat Village
The boy who was working alongside his relatives in a cotton field, was suddenly attacked by a leopard.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Amreli: In a tragic incident reported from Gujarat, a seven-year-old child was mauled to death by a leopard while accompanying family members in a cotton field in Amreli on Saturday.
The attack took place on the outskirts of Sanosara village, near Bhandariya in Amreli district. The victim has been identified as seven-year-old Sahil Klaswa. His tribal family works as laborers on a farm near Sanosara village.
It is understood that Klaswa was in a cotton field with his family members when a leopard suddenly appeared, pounced on the child, and dragged him away. The family was left terrified by the sudden attack; they attempted to save the child, but he lost his life in the encounter.
Rajan Jadhav, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), stated that a team reached Sanosara village immediately after being notified of the incident. About seven cages have been strategically placed to trap the leopard, and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure its capture, he said.
The incident, which took place on the outskirts of Sanosara village, has sparked significant fear among farmers and agricultural labourers working in the nearby fields, as well as among the families residing in the area.
The villagers are primarily concerned about the safety of their children. They are urging the Forest Department to issue an advisory for local residents, urging them to remain vigilant and to ensure that children are not sent alone into the fields or surrounding agricultural land until the leopard is captured.
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