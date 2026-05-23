Seven-Year-Old Injured In Stray Dog Attack In Odisha's Ganjam
The incident occurred when the victim was playing with his friends at Mahanala village, reports Sameer Kumar Acharya.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 10:50 PM IST
Berhampur: A seven-year-old boy was critically injured after he was attacked by a pack of stray dogs at Mahanala village under Patpur police station in Odisha's Ganjam district.
The victim was identified as Arish Kumar Gouda. "Around five street dogs surrounded my son and attacked him. He sustained deep wounds on his head," said Lipa Gouda, mother of the victim.
The boy was rescued by Susant Kumar Sahoo, a mason working near the spot. He was first taken to a local government hospital, then to Berhampur MKCG from where he was shifted to a private hospital. Arish, a student of Class I from Sanakhemundi, was playing with his friends when he was attacked by the stray dogs.
While Arish was bitten on his head, he also sustained injuries on other parts of his body including his face.
Meanwhile, while Arish's condition is stated to be stable, a team including doctors from the private hospital's plastic surgery department is conducting periodic surgeries on his head. Lipa said Arish told her that he was attacked by five stray dogs.
Meanwhile, Arish's father said that while his uncle was returning home recently, a stray dog from the village bit him. "The bit his cheek and head," he said.
The incident triggered panic among villagers, with residents coming out of their homes armed with sticks. "The children have now stopped playing on village roads, and they are being escorted by elderly persons while going outside," said villager Binod Behari Sahoo.
Locals alleged that stray dog menace has been increasing in several areas, including Mahanala, Palaspur, Gandhi Chhak and Patapur, over the past few weeks.
They also alleged that the dogs were not local strays but had been released by some Andhra Pradesh truck drivers on the National Highway. Villagers said they have informed block authorities and warned that they may be forced to take action if the administration does not address the issue.
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