ETV Bharat / state

Seven-Year-Old Injured In Stray Dog Attack In Odisha's Ganjam

Berhampur: A seven-year-old boy was critically injured after he was attacked by a pack of stray dogs at Mahanala village under Patpur police station in Odisha's Ganjam district.

The victim was identified as Arish Kumar Gouda. "Around five street dogs surrounded my son and attacked him. He sustained deep wounds on his head," said Lipa Gouda, mother of the victim.

The boy was rescued by Susant Kumar Sahoo, a mason working near the spot. He was first taken to a local government hospital, then to Berhampur MKCG from where he was shifted to a private hospital. Arish, a student of Class I from Sanakhemundi, was playing with his friends when he was attacked by the stray dogs.

While Arish was bitten on his head, he also sustained injuries on other parts of his body including his face.

Meanwhile, while Arish's condition is stated to be stable, a team including doctors from the private hospital's plastic surgery department is conducting periodic surgeries on his head. Lipa said Arish told her that he was attacked by five stray dogs.