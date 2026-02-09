Seven-Year-Old Girl Raped In Odisha's Gajapati, Minor Detained
Police said the minor committed the crime when the girl was alone at home at Chandragiri under Mohana police station in the district.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Gajapati: A seven-year-old Tibetan girl was allegedly raped at Chandragiri under Mohana police station in Odisha's Gajapati district.
Police said the accused, a minor and a local, has been detained following the incident. The incident occurred on Sunday when the victim's parents had gone out to attend a programme at a relative's place. The victim was left alone at home and was allegedly raped by the minor.
Upon discovering the incident, the girl’s family lodged a written complaint at the Mohana police station. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case and detained the minor accused for questioning. Police said, the victim has undergone medical examination and is scheduled to be presented before the District Child Welfare Committee for necessary care and support.
The victim was on Monday produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Investigation into the incident is underway, said Gajapati SP Jatindra Kumar Panda.
The Tibetan community in Chandragiri has been residing in the region since 1963, after their settlement was facilitated by the Government of India and the Odisha government following their displacement from Tibet. Officials said this is reportedly the first such incident involving the community in the area, making the case particularly sensitive.
Also Read
Minor Girl Allegedly Raped And Blackmailed By Youth In Madhya Pradesh