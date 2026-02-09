ETV Bharat / state

Seven-Year-Old Girl Raped In Odisha's Gajapati, Minor Detained

Gajapati: A seven-year-old Tibetan girl was allegedly raped at Chandragiri under Mohana police station in Odisha's Gajapati district.

Police said the accused, a minor and a local, has been detained following the incident. The incident occurred on Sunday when the victim's parents had gone out to attend a programme at a relative's place. The victim was left alone at home and was allegedly raped by the minor.

Upon discovering the incident, the girl’s family lodged a written complaint at the Mohana police station. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case and detained the minor accused for questioning. Police said, the victim has undergone medical examination and is scheduled to be presented before the District Child Welfare Committee for necessary care and support.