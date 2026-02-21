ETV Bharat / state

Seven-Year-Old Raped During A Wedding Procession In Rajasthan; Accused Absconding

According to police, the girl was watching a wedding procession when the unknown accused lured her into a dilapidated house, where he allegedly raped her.

Published : February 21, 2026 at 11:53 AM IST

Dholpur: A 7-year-old girl was raped by an unknown person in a village under the Kaulari police station limits on Thursday night, police said. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and an investigation is underway.

Circle Officer Khalil Ahmed confirmed the incident, stating that a rape case has been registered against an unknown suspect under the POCSO Act. He added that the girl has undergone a medical examination conducted by a medical board and is currently receiving care from a team of doctors at the district hospital.

According to police, the girl was watching a wedding procession in a village within the Kaulari police station jurisdiction when the unknown accused lured her with the promise of ‘betel nut’ and led her into a dilapidated house, where he raped her.

"A woman who observed the girl with the accused from a rooftop sensed his ill intentions toward her." She came down and alerted an elderly man. When he entered the dilapidated house, he saw the accused fleeing and escaping under the cover of darkness," they said.

Police are examining all evidence, including video footage of the wedding procession and the surrounding area, and questioning eyewitnesses. “We are probing the case on a war footing basis, so the accused will be identified and arrested soon,” said the CO.

