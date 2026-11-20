ETV Bharat / state

Seven-Year-Old Girl Dies, Sister Hospitalised After Eating Homemade Noodles In Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur: A 7-year-old girl died, and her elder sister was hospitalised after allegedly eating homemade noodles in Jaipur, Rajasthan, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday in the Mangalam City neighbourhood of the capital city, where the two sisters ate the noodles before going to sleep.

At the time, the girls' parents, Dinesh Kumawat and his wife, were at Siddhi Vinayak Hospital attending to their admitted son, leaving their daughters at home.

“The two sisters prepared and ate the noodles together at their home before going to sleep. When their mother returned around 3 pm and tried to wake them, the elder girl woke up, while the 7-year-old remained unresponsive,” Station House Officer (SHO) at the Kardhani Police Station, Sawai Singh, said.

The SHO said that family members rushed both children to a nearby hospital as the condition of the elder sister also deteriorated. “Doctors declared the younger girl dead on arrival, while the elder sister was admitted and was discharged Friday morning,” Singh said.

A preliminary probe suggested food poisoning as the cause of death, though the medical team has not yet confirmed it, the SHO said.

“We have arranged for a medical board to conduct an autopsy at Kanwatia Hospital. We also collected samples of the leftover noodles from the home and sent them to a forensic laboratory for analysis,” he said.