Seven-Year-Old Girl Dies, Sister Hospitalised After Eating Homemade Noodles In Rajasthan's Jaipur
A 7-year-old girl died and her elder sister was hospitalised in Jaipur from suspected food poisoning after eating homemade noodles; police are investigating.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Jaipur: A 7-year-old girl died, and her elder sister was hospitalised after allegedly eating homemade noodles in Jaipur, Rajasthan, police said on Friday.
The incident took place on Thursday in the Mangalam City neighbourhood of the capital city, where the two sisters ate the noodles before going to sleep.
At the time, the girls' parents, Dinesh Kumawat and his wife, were at Siddhi Vinayak Hospital attending to their admitted son, leaving their daughters at home.
“The two sisters prepared and ate the noodles together at their home before going to sleep. When their mother returned around 3 pm and tried to wake them, the elder girl woke up, while the 7-year-old remained unresponsive,” Station House Officer (SHO) at the Kardhani Police Station, Sawai Singh, said.
The SHO said that family members rushed both children to a nearby hospital as the condition of the elder sister also deteriorated. “Doctors declared the younger girl dead on arrival, while the elder sister was admitted and was discharged Friday morning,” Singh said.
A preliminary probe suggested food poisoning as the cause of death, though the medical team has not yet confirmed it, the SHO said.
“We have arranged for a medical board to conduct an autopsy at Kanwatia Hospital. We also collected samples of the leftover noodles from the home and sent them to a forensic laboratory for analysis,” he said.
Meanwhile, the mother of the girls has filed a formal complaint with the police. “Police are examining all aspects of the case and are awaiting both the autopsy results and the laboratory report before drawing conclusions,” Singh added.
Dr Ravi Shekhawat, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), said an expert team was dispatched to the scene, and samples of the noodles were collected. "Further comments can only be made after the laboratory analysis is complete," he said.
Similar incident in Hyderabad
A similar incident took place in the Narayanguda locality of Hyderabad in June when two sisters died while another was hospitalised after the family ate mangoes.
According to officials, a relative visited their home and brought mangoes, which the family ate together. The next day, the mother, Indumati, and her daughters began vomiting profusely.
They were taken to a hospital in Kacheguda. One of them, 17-year-old Bhuvaneswari, died while undergoing treatment on June 9 (Monday). The victim's family complained to the police that they fell ill after eating the fruit.
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