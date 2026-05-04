Seven-Year-Old Dies After Getting Entangled In Swing In Odisha's Mayurbhanj
Satya was playing on a makeshift swing tied to a tree with saree. The saree got wrapped around his neck and he died of suffocation.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Rairangpur: In a tragic incident, a boy died after getting entangled in a swing string in Udala area of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Monday.
The incident took place in Jagannathi village under Udala police station limits. The deceased was been identified as Satya Murmu (7), the youngest son of Durga Murmu of Jagannathi village.
As per reports, Satya was playing on a makeshift swing tied to a custard apple tree with a saree in the backyard of his house. The saree accidentally got wrapped around his neck, leaving him hanging. Satya died of suffocation. The boy could not call for help. After some time, Satya's sister saw him hanging and informed other family members.
Satya was rushed to Udala Hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors. "Everyone was inside the house. No one was worried as he was playing in our backyard, as usual," said a relative of the deceased.
Police personnel visited the village and investigated the matter before registering a case (30/26) at Udla police station. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem, said a police officer. The incident has left the local community in shock, with residents mourning the untimely loss of the young boy. Authorities have urged parents and caregivers to exercise caution and supervise children closely, especially when playing with swings or other makeshift equipment at home.
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