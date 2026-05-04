ETV Bharat / state

Seven-Year-Old Dies After Getting Entangled In Swing In Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Rairangpur: In a tragic incident, a boy died after getting entangled in a swing string in Udala area of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Monday.

The incident took place in Jagannathi village under Udala police station limits. The deceased was been identified as Satya Murmu (7), the youngest son of Durga Murmu of Jagannathi village.

As per reports, Satya was playing on a makeshift swing tied to a custard apple tree with a saree in the backyard of his house. The saree accidentally got wrapped around his neck, leaving him hanging. Satya died of suffocation. The boy could not call for help. After some time, Satya's sister saw him hanging and informed other family members.