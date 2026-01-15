Seven-Year-Old Dies After Getting Caught In Chinese Manjha In Rajasthan's Kota
The child succumbed to his injuries despite surgery, which prompted allegations of medical negligence by the family.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Kota: A seven-year-old boy died on Thursday after getting caught in a 'Chinese manjha' (string) while travelling on a bike with his parents in Rajasthan’s Kota, official sources said. The incident took place on a flyover in the Kunhadi area, they said.
The child was admitted to Maharao Bhim Singh (MBS) Hospital in a critical condition on Wednesday afternoon and underwent emergency surgery. He was later shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU), where he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment, sources said.
Dr Neeraj Devendra, Head of the Surgery Department at Government Medical College, Kota, stated that the child was brought to the hospital around 12:30 PM with a deep cut on his neck. A joint team from the ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) and Surgery departments immediately controlled the bleeding and performed a nearly two-hour-long operation, during which damaged arteries and the windpipe were repaired. Dr Kuldeep Rana said that when the child arrived at the hospital, blood was flowing profusely from the neck.
According to the official sources, the incident took place on the Maharana Pratap flyover in the Kunhadi area. The boy was travelling on a motorcycle with his father, Hemant Suvalka, and mother, Beena, from Kunhadi towards Nayapura when a kite string struck his neck. The string was allegedly being pulled from the other end, causing a deep cut that severed the windpipe and major blood vessels, leading to severe bleeding.
Official sources said the injury was around three inches deep. Post-mortem proceedings are underway, and further action will be taken based on the report.
Meanwhile, family members alleged negligence in medical care. The child’s aunt, Chandrakala, claimed that proper care was not provided during the night and that no doctor was present in the ICU at that time. Following the allegations, hospital superintendent Dr Dharamraj Meena reached the hospital to review the situation. Congress leader Rameshwar Suvalka also visited the hospital and sought details from the hospital administration.
