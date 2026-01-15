ETV Bharat / state

Seven-Year-Old Dies After Getting Caught In Chinese Manjha In Rajasthan's Kota

Kota: A seven-year-old boy died on Thursday after getting caught in a 'Chinese manjha' (string) while travelling on a bike with his parents in Rajasthan’s Kota, official sources said. The incident took place on a flyover in the Kunhadi area, they said.

The child was admitted to Maharao Bhim Singh (MBS) Hospital in a critical condition on Wednesday afternoon and underwent emergency surgery. He was later shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU), where he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment, sources said.

Dr Neeraj Devendra, Head of the Surgery Department at Government Medical College, Kota, stated that the child was brought to the hospital around 12:30 PM with a deep cut on his neck. A joint team from the ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) and Surgery departments immediately controlled the bleeding and performed a nearly two-hour-long operation, during which damaged arteries and the windpipe were repaired. Dr Kuldeep Rana said that when the child arrived at the hospital, blood was flowing profusely from the neck.

According to the official sources, the incident took place on the Maharana Pratap flyover in the Kunhadi area. The boy was travelling on a motorcycle with his father, Hemant Suvalka, and mother, Beena, from Kunhadi towards Nayapura when a kite string struck his neck. The string was allegedly being pulled from the other end, causing a deep cut that severed the windpipe and major blood vessels, leading to severe bleeding.