Seven-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped, Murdered In Odisha's Rayagada
While the victim's family had received a ransom message, his body was found stuffed in a sack behind a house.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Rayagada: A seven-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and murdered at Old Station Basti in Chatikona panchayat under Bissamcuttack police station of Odisha's Rayagada district on Saturday.
The victim was identified as Rushi Gantayat. Police have detained Rushi's uncle for questioning. Police said, Rushi was abducted on the evening of March 6 by an unidentified person.
Soon after he went missing, his family reportedly received a message from an unknown mobile number demanding Rs 4 lakh as ransom for his safe release. The sender of the message warned if the money was not paid, the boy would be killed. The family was also threatened with dire consequences if the matter was reported to police or outsiders.
Alarmed, Rushi's family began searching for him. After several hours of frantic efforts, Rushi’s body was discovered behind his family's old residence. Preliminary findings suggest his throat had been slit, pointing towards a brutal killing. Police said Rushi's body was stuffed into a sack and dumped behind the house.
On being informed, Bissamcuttack police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for postmortem. A forensic team also visited the spot and collected evidence. Rayagada Superintendent of Police Swathy S Kumar said a case has been registered at Bissamcuttack police station under sections 140(1), 140(2) and 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Probe into the incident is on, the SP said.
The incident has sparked outrage and fear in the locality, with residents demanding swift justice and stronger measures to protect children from such heinous crimes.
