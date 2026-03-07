ETV Bharat / state

Seven-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped, Murdered In Odisha's Rayagada

Rayagada: A seven-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and murdered at Old Station Basti in Chatikona panchayat under Bissamcuttack police station of Odisha's Rayagada district on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Rushi Gantayat. Police have detained Rushi's uncle for questioning. Police said, Rushi was abducted on the evening of March 6 by an unidentified person.

Soon after he went missing, his family reportedly received a message from an unknown mobile number demanding Rs 4 lakh as ransom for his safe release. The sender of the message warned if the money was not paid, the boy would be killed. The family was also threatened with dire consequences if the matter was reported to police or outsiders.