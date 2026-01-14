ETV Bharat / state

Seven-Year-Old Beaten To Death By Father And Stepmother In Ghaziabad Over Soiled Clothes

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A seven-year-old girl was beaten to death by her father and stepmother in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad after her clothes got dirty while playing, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Bajigaran Mohalla of Dasna town under the Wave City police station area. The couple has been arrested in connection with the case, they said.

According to sources, the child had accidentally fallen into a drain while playing, which left her clothes soiled. Enraged by this, the father and stepmother allegedly assaulted the child severely. The child was later left alone on the rooftop of the house, where she succumbed to her injuries and cold.

Wave City Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Priyashree Pal said police received information through a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) call on January 12 about the death of a seven-year-old girl caused by assault by her parents. "Police reached the spot immediately, took custody of the body and sent it to Community Health Centre (CHC), Dasna. After completing the panchayatnama, the body was sent for postmortem," she said.