7 Workers Dead, 3 Critical After Wall Collapses At Gurugram Construction Site
Seven workers were killed and three others sustained injuries when a mud wall collapsed during excavation work at an under-construction project in Gurugram, officials said.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 9:41 AM IST
Gurugram: At least seven labourers lost their lives and three others were critically injured after a basement wall at an under-construction project site in a residential society in Sidhrawali area of Gurugram collapsed on Monday night.
The mishap took place at around 8 PM at the Global Signature Society project, where construction work on a sewage treatment plant was underway, officials said. A mud wall in the basement suddenly collapsed during excavation work, trapping nearly 10 workers under the debris, they added.
As soon as information was received, teams from Bilaspur police station and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and carried out rescue operation, which lasted for several hours, to pull the trapped workers out of the debris.
The injured workers, and the bodies of the deceased, were taken by ambulance to the government hospital in Bhiwadi in Rajasthan.
Dr Sagar Arora from Bhiwadi hospital said seven workers were brought dead to the hospital. "Seven workers have died after being buried under the debris during excavation work at the construction site. The death toll is likely to increase. Information about the incident has been given to Rajasthan Police as well as Haryana Police. Family members of the deceased are also reaching the hospital," he said.
Additional SP of Bhiwadi Atul Sahu said that the deceased include Parmeshwar (52), Satish (35) from Bharatpur, Bhagirath (50) and Mangal (32). "The identity of three others is yet to be established. We have shared all details with Haryana Police. The family members of the deceased have also been informed," the official said.
Meanwhile, relatives of the workers expressed anger after they were allegedly not allowed to go near the construction site, and said the administration has been negligent in the matter so far.
