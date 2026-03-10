ETV Bharat / state

7 Workers Dead, 3 Critical After Wall Collapses At Gurugram Construction Site

Several labourers died after a wall of an under-construction building in a residential society in Sidhrawali area of Gurugram collapsed ( ETV Bharat )

Gurugram: At least seven labourers lost their lives and three others were critically injured after a basement wall at an under-construction project site in a residential society in Sidhrawali area of Gurugram collapsed on Monday night.

The mishap took place at around 8 PM at the Global Signature Society project, where construction work on a sewage treatment plant was underway, officials said. A mud wall in the basement suddenly collapsed during excavation work, trapping nearly 10 workers under the debris, they added.

As soon as information was received, teams from Bilaspur police station and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and carried out rescue operation, which lasted for several hours, to pull the trapped workers out of the debris.

The injured workers, and the bodies of the deceased, were taken by ambulance to the government hospital in Bhiwadi in Rajasthan.