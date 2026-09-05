ETV Bharat / state

Seven Units At NTPC's Korba Plant Shut Down Due To Technical Fault; Seven States Affected

Korba: A major technical fault at National Thermal Power Corporation's (NTPC) 2,600-KW super thermal power plant in the Darri area of Chhattisgarh's Korba affected seven states that rely on it, officials said on Saturday. The plant has three 200 MW units and four 500 MW units.

During the testing of a 'bay breaker' of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) in the switchyard on Friday evening, all seven units of the plant shut down. As soon as the fault was detected, the plant's protection system got activated automatically, causing the breaker to trip and disconnect all units from the main grid.

Consequently, the total power generation dropped to zero, resulting in a blackout across the complex. The sudden malfunction disrupted power supplies to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, apart from Chhattisgarh. Such testing is a routine technical procedure at power plants, an official said.

The switchyard plays a crucial role in transmitting the electricity. While the circuit breakers in the switchyard maintain a steady flow of electricity, the plant's safety mechanism — acting as a protective shield — activates the moment a major fault occurs. To prevent extensive damage, the breaker cuts off the power supply, causing all units to trip and disconnect from the grid.

Top company officials and engineers, including general manager Kishore Chandra Mahapatra, rushed to the switchyard to restore the plant. The management claims all units were restored by late night, although work to rectify some technical issues is still underway.