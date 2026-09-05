Seven Units At NTPC's Korba Plant Shut Down Due To Technical Fault; Seven States Affected
The incident occurred during the testing of a PCGIL 'bay breaker' at the switchyard. All units were restored by Friday at midnight, the management claims.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
Korba: A major technical fault at National Thermal Power Corporation's (NTPC) 2,600-KW super thermal power plant in the Darri area of Chhattisgarh's Korba affected seven states that rely on it, officials said on Saturday. The plant has three 200 MW units and four 500 MW units.
During the testing of a 'bay breaker' of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) in the switchyard on Friday evening, all seven units of the plant shut down. As soon as the fault was detected, the plant's protection system got activated automatically, causing the breaker to trip and disconnect all units from the main grid.
Consequently, the total power generation dropped to zero, resulting in a blackout across the complex. The sudden malfunction disrupted power supplies to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, apart from Chhattisgarh. Such testing is a routine technical procedure at power plants, an official said.
The switchyard plays a crucial role in transmitting the electricity. While the circuit breakers in the switchyard maintain a steady flow of electricity, the plant's safety mechanism — acting as a protective shield — activates the moment a major fault occurs. To prevent extensive damage, the breaker cuts off the power supply, causing all units to trip and disconnect from the grid.
Top company officials and engineers, including general manager Kishore Chandra Mahapatra, rushed to the switchyard to restore the plant. The management claims all units were restored by late night, although work to rectify some technical issues is still underway.
"An electrical fault during the testing of a PGCIL bay breaker shut down all power generating units at Korba plant. The process of rectifying and restarting the units began late Friday night and is still on. Necessary steps are being taken to restore the units as quickly as possible," Ushma Ghosh, public relations officer at NTPC Korba, said.
However, a complete plant blackout is an extremely rare event, which inevitably raises questions regarding the overall operational practices of the NTPC management.
The financial and production losses resulting from such a complete shutdown of the power plant are assessed based on standards established by the Electricity Regulatory Commissions (CERC/SERC) and the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).
Although experts estimate that losses could run into crores of rupees, the final calculation is done only after conditions have fully normalised.
Parameters like technical faults, equipment issues, production losses, the duration of the outage (in hours), and the plant's load factor/capacity are factored in to determine the unit-wise megawatt loss.
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