Seven Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy For Alleged Boundary Violation

Mayiladuthurai: At least seven fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) while fishing on Tuesday.

The arrested fishermen, identified as Devaraj, Sridhar, Kalaivanan, Saranraj, Rajesh, Sathya and Saveen, belong to Perumalpettai in Mayiladuthurai district. They had set out to sea in a fibre boat owned by Devaraj at around 2 PM on January 20, police sources said.

According to officials, the fishermen were fishing near Neduntheevu when Sri Lankan naval personnel, who were on patrol around 10 PM, intercepted them, accused them of crossing the maritime boundary and took them into custody. The Sri Lankan Navy also seized their fishing boat.

Subsequently, the arrested fishermen were taken to the Kankesanthurai naval camp, where the Sri Lankan Navy is reportedly interrogating them. Sources said that all the arrested fishermen are residents of Kodiakkarai in Vedaranyam and are engaged in fishing there.