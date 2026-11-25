ETV Bharat / state

Seven Stray Dogs Attack Young Girl In Roorkee, Family Alleges Negligence By Municipal Corporation

Roorkee: The growing problem of stray dogs in Roorkee, Haridwar district, has raised serious concerns about public safety. Panic gripped residents of New Nehru Nagar after seven dogs allegedly surrounded and attacked a young girl, leaving her injured with multiple bite wounds. The child tried to run away to save herself, but the dogs cornered her and bit her at several places. Hearing her screams, residents rushed to the spot and managed to rescue her.

The incident took place in New Nehru Nagar, under the jurisdiction of the Gangnahar police station in Roorkee.

According to a complaint filed with the police by Gaurav, a resident of the locality, a family living in one of the neighbourhood's lanes has allegedly kept around 12 stray dogs at its house. He claimed that the dogs have been causing unhygienic conditions in the area and creating daily problems for residents.

Local people have also expressed concern that children are finding it difficult to step out of their homes and play in the lanes due to the fear of dog attacks.

Gaurav said that dogs had previously chased members of his family on several occasions. He added that residents had also approached the Municipal Corporation with complaints about the problem, but no concrete action was taken.

The situation took a serious turn when seven dogs allegedly attacked his daughter. Despite trying to escape, the child was surrounded and bitten on several parts of her body.