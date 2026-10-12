Seven Rare Animals Die At Siliguri's Bengal Safari Park In Three Months
Wildlife conservationists have demanded an impartial investigation to determine the cause of recurring deaths and a review of animal care protocols, reports Subhadeep Roy Nandi.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
Siliguri: The death of seven rare animal species at Siliguri's Bengal Safari Park between July and September has raised fresh questions regarding its medical facilities, surveillance, and overall management practices.
The deceased animals include several rare species, ranging from lions and Sangai deer to spectacled langurs and Himalayan vultures.
Environmentalists and wildlife conservationists have expressed concern over these incidents, demanding an impartial investigation to determine the cause of recurring deaths and a review of the park's infrastructure and animal care protocols.
Park sources said the animals died between July 1 and September 30. During this period, only one blackbuck fawn was born. A female blackbuck died on July 16, a male lion and a female spectacled langur died on July 18, a male wild dog died on July 22, a male Argus pheasant died on July 27, a male Himalayan vulture died on August 6, and a female Sangai deer— an extremely rare species — passed away on August 15. The deaths of various rare species within such a short span have further heightened concerns.
However, experts argue that comparing birth and death rates alone is not the definitive yardstick for measuring the park's conservation efforts. A clear picture can only emerge after examining the causes of death, the animals' physical conditions, medical records, and the surrounding circumstances.
While park authorities claim that post-mortem examinations were conducted on every deceased animal, questions are being raised specifically regarding the deaths of the lion, spectacled langur, and Sangai deer, as protecting such species is crucial for conservation efforts.
However, the fact that multiple animals have died does not necessarily imply a single underlying cause for all these incidents. Factors such as age, pre-existing illnesses, infections, dietary habits, habitat conditions, and the lack of timely medical treatment can all play a significant role in determining the cause of death.
Consequently, environmentalists believe it is essential to make public the autopsy results and medical records associated with each incident.
Meanwhile, reports indicate that 20 animals died at the park from January to June. With the subsequent death of seven more animals between July and September, questions regarding the park's management have intensified.
Kaustav Chowdhury, secretary of Solitary Nature and Animal Protection, expressed deep concern over these events. He described the series of wildlife deaths at the Bengal Safari Park as highly alarming. The deaths of animals such as lions, Sangai deer, and spectacled langurs raise questions about the park's healthcare services, surveillance, and management systems.
"The authorities should have exercised greater caution following the death of 20 animals in the first half of the year. An impartial investigation into the incidents should be conducted alongside an urgent review of the park's medical infrastructure," he said.
Abhijan Saha, secretary of Airabat, echoed similar demand. He argues that if animals continue to die one after another in a park established for wildlife conservation, the entire management system needs to be scrutinised.
"No lapses can be tolerated, especially concerning endangered and protected species. A high-level inquiry committee should be formed to investigate the causes behind them. If the investigation reveals any negligence, those responsible must be identified and appropriate action taken," he added.
Simultaneously, demands are being raised to review the animals' diet, the cleanliness of their enclosures, routine health check-ups, isolation protocols for sick animals, and the efficacy of emergency medical services.
While questions have also been raised regarding the role of park authorities in this situation, park director E Vijay Kumar declined to comment.
Bengal Safari Park is not merely a tourist attraction, and plays a significant role in wildlife conservation. Wildlife enthusiasts said the immediate priorities are to disclose the cause of each death based on reliable data, rectify any shortcomings in medical care and husbandry, and implement effective measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
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