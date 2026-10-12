ETV Bharat / state

Seven Rare Animals Die At Siliguri's Bengal Safari Park In Three Months

The Bengal Safari Park is not merely a tourist attraction, and plays a significant role in wildlife conservation. ( ETv Bharat )

Siliguri: The death of seven rare animal species at Siliguri's Bengal Safari Park between July and September has raised fresh questions regarding its medical facilities, surveillance, and overall management practices.

The deceased animals include several rare species, ranging from lions and Sangai deer to spectacled langurs and Himalayan vultures.

Environmentalists and wildlife conservationists have expressed concern over these incidents, demanding an impartial investigation to determine the cause of recurring deaths and a review of the park's infrastructure and animal care protocols.

Park sources said the animals died between July 1 and September 30. During this period, only one blackbuck fawn was born. A female blackbuck died on July 16, a male lion and a female spectacled langur died on July 18, a male wild dog died on July 22, a male Argus pheasant died on July 27, a male Himalayan vulture died on August 6, and a female Sangai deer— an extremely rare species — passed away on August 15. The deaths of various rare species within such a short span have further heightened concerns.

However, experts argue that comparing birth and death rates alone is not the definitive yardstick for measuring the park's conservation efforts. A clear picture can only emerge after examining the causes of death, the animals' physical conditions, medical records, and the surrounding circumstances.

While park authorities claim that post-mortem examinations were conducted on every deceased animal, questions are being raised specifically regarding the deaths of the lion, spectacled langur, and Sangai deer, as protecting such species is crucial for conservation efforts.

However, the fact that multiple animals have died does not necessarily imply a single underlying cause for all these incidents. Factors such as age, pre-existing illnesses, infections, dietary habits, habitat conditions, and the lack of timely medical treatment can all play a significant role in determining the cause of death.

Consequently, environmentalists believe it is essential to make public the autopsy results and medical records associated with each incident.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that 20 animals died at the park from January to June. With the subsequent death of seven more animals between July and September, questions regarding the park's management have intensified.