ETV Bharat / state

Seven Pregnant Women Die In A Month At Rajasthan Hospital Reviving Haunting Memories

Kota: A six month pregnant woman died at the new hospital of Kota Medical College in Rajasthan marking the seventh such death in the last one month. The latest mass deaths have revived the grim memories of similar deaths of women at the hospital earlier this year.

The latest victim has been identified as 31-year-old Phoolabai Mehta, a resident of Musai Gujran in Baran district. She passed away at the Kota hospital on November 12. Dr Neha Sihra, a gynecologist at the medical college’s new hospital, stated that Mehta was brought to the hospital on the evening of November 12.

“Upon arrival, her condition was extremely critical; she was in a state of shock and a coma. She was intubated (artificial breathing) in the emergency department. While in the ICU, she suffered a cardiac arrest; despite the administration of CPR, she passed away around 7:00 PM,” Dr Sihra said. It is understood that Mehta was undergoing treatment for suspected scrub typhus and dengue.

A view of the Kota Medical College (ETV Bharat)

'Miscarriage before hospital arrival'

According to Dr. Sihra, the patient had been suffering from a prolonged fever, and a miscarriage had already occurred by the time she reached the hospital. She said that treatment was initiated immediately adding the patient had been ill with a fever for an extended period. According to Dr Sihra, the cause of death was septicemia (blood poisoning due to bacterial infection), septic shock (extreme immune system overreaction), and multi-organ failure.

“Her blood pressure and platelet count were consistently dropping; her platelet count at the hospital was 35,000. This suggests the possibility of dengue or scrub typhus, and she was admitted to the Department of Medicine based on this suspicion. Subsequently, her kidney and liver functions ceased. Her condition did not improve even in the ICU, and she fell into a complete coma”.

A family's struggle across four hospitals

The family stated that the woman developed a high fever during Diwali. They initially took her to Kawai Salpura in Baran district, where a doctor provided treatment before referring her to Baran. In Baran, the family consulted a government hospital, which referred her to Kota; however, the family instead took her to a private hospital in Baran.

From the private hospital, she was again referred to Kota. Consequently, she was admitted to MBS Hospital on the night of November 11. On November 12, she left the facility without informing anyone and, a few hours later, arrived at the Medical College emergency department, where she passed away while undergoing treatment, according to the family.

This marks the seventh such death in Kota within a single month.

Seven Deaths In A Month