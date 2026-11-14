Seven Pregnant Women Die In A Month At Rajasthan Hospital Reviving Haunting Memories
The mass deaths have revived the grim memories of similar deaths of pregnant women at the hospital earlier this year, reports Priyank Sharma.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
Kota: A six month pregnant woman died at the new hospital of Kota Medical College in Rajasthan marking the seventh such death in the last one month. The latest mass deaths have revived the grim memories of similar deaths of women at the hospital earlier this year.
The latest victim has been identified as 31-year-old Phoolabai Mehta, a resident of Musai Gujran in Baran district. She passed away at the Kota hospital on November 12. Dr Neha Sihra, a gynecologist at the medical college’s new hospital, stated that Mehta was brought to the hospital on the evening of November 12.
“Upon arrival, her condition was extremely critical; she was in a state of shock and a coma. She was intubated (artificial breathing) in the emergency department. While in the ICU, she suffered a cardiac arrest; despite the administration of CPR, she passed away around 7:00 PM,” Dr Sihra said. It is understood that Mehta was undergoing treatment for suspected scrub typhus and dengue.
'Miscarriage before hospital arrival'
According to Dr. Sihra, the patient had been suffering from a prolonged fever, and a miscarriage had already occurred by the time she reached the hospital. She said that treatment was initiated immediately adding the patient had been ill with a fever for an extended period. According to Dr Sihra, the cause of death was septicemia (blood poisoning due to bacterial infection), septic shock (extreme immune system overreaction), and multi-organ failure.
“Her blood pressure and platelet count were consistently dropping; her platelet count at the hospital was 35,000. This suggests the possibility of dengue or scrub typhus, and she was admitted to the Department of Medicine based on this suspicion. Subsequently, her kidney and liver functions ceased. Her condition did not improve even in the ICU, and she fell into a complete coma”.
A family's struggle across four hospitals
The family stated that the woman developed a high fever during Diwali. They initially took her to Kawai Salpura in Baran district, where a doctor provided treatment before referring her to Baran. In Baran, the family consulted a government hospital, which referred her to Kota; however, the family instead took her to a private hospital in Baran.
From the private hospital, she was again referred to Kota. Consequently, she was admitted to MBS Hospital on the night of November 11. On November 12, she left the facility without informing anyone and, a few hours later, arrived at the Medical College emergency department, where she passed away while undergoing treatment, according to the family.
This marks the seventh such death in Kota within a single month.
Seven Deaths In A Month
The pregnant woman's death marks the seventh such death in the last 30 days at the Kota hospital. On Thursday November 12, 36-year-old Preeti Mahawar, referred to the hospital from Indragarh, succumbed after suffering kidney and liver failure.
'All 14 Samples Collected In October Passed Testing'
Prahlad Meena, Assistant Drug Controller in Kota, stated that 14 samples of 13 different types of medicines including both injections and fluids were collected from the hospital. These included medications for antibiotics, allergies, fever, acidity, bleeding control, and obstetric care.
Meena said that all samples passed their respective tests adding out of these, 12 samples were from supplies provided by the RMSCL (Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited), while two were Meropenem injections, an antibiotic that had been procured through local purchase.
The remaining samples included 100 ml of normal saline (NS), hydrocortisone sodium succinate injection, dopamine hydrochloride injection, paracetamol infusion, pantoprazole injection, tranexamic acid injection, ceftriaxone injection (500 mg and 1000 mg), sodium bicarbonate injection, cefoperazone and sulbactam injection, levetiracetam injection, and oxytocin injection.
Latest Deaths Revive Grim Memories
The deaths of pregnant women at the Kota hospital have revived the memories of similar deaths earlier this year. Meena stated that following the deaths of the pregnant women in May this year, 37 samples were collected comprising 30 injections, fluids, and medications while the reports for 7 medical devices are still pending.
“The reports for the 30 pharmaceutical samples were received; 29 passed, while the oxytocin injection failed. In this instance, the firm concerned has applied through the court for re-testing. Consequently, the sample has been sent to Kolkata, outside the state, for re-examination,” he said.
Meanwhile, samples for the medical devices have been sent to various laboratories outside the state. Despite multiple follow-up letters, the test reports have yet to be received.
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