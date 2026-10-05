Seven PRE-PAK (Pro) Cadres Arrested By Security Forces In Manipur
The seven were arrested for their suspected involvement in recruitment of new members and a bomb blast at a legislator's residence, reports Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
Tezpur: Security forces in Manipur arrested seven alleged cadres of the PRE-PAK (Pro) outfit for their suspected involvement in recruitment of new members and a bomb blast at the residence of a sitting MLA in August this year.
Based on reliable intelligence, teams of the Commando Unit of Imphal West Police (CDO-Imphal West) conducted search operations at several locations on October 4 and apprehended the suspects.
The accused were identified as Usham Rakesh Singh alias Jenaresh alias Thouba (19) of Langol Ningthou Leikai; Yumnam Athoibi Chanu (19) of Langol Ningthou Leikai; RK Dayapati Devi alias Pinky alias Kichenbi (19) of Tangkham Maning Leikai; Ahongshangbam Jet Meitei alias Jack (23) of Heinoupok Maning Leirak; Naorem Lanthoiba Singh alias Sana alias Thoichanba (19) of Nambol Maibam Chingmang, currently residing at Taobungkhok Awang Leikai; and Ayekpam Stephen Meitei alias Alex alias Yekchetpa (19) of Takyel Khongbal Maning Leikai.
Arrest of PRE-PAK (Pro) Cadres Involved in Recruitment and Bomb Blast Case On 04-10-2026, based on reliable information, teams of CDO-Imphal West conducted search operation at different places and arrested the following cadres of PRE-PAK (Pro) who are involved in recruitment of new members and the bomb blast incident at the residence of Hon'ble MLA, Konthoujam AC in August 2026: 1. Usham Rakesh Singh @ Jenaresh @ Thouba (19) yrs S/o Usham Prakash Singh of Langol Ningthou Leikai, Imphal West District. 2. Yumnam Athoibi Chanu (19) yrs D/o Y. Indrajit Meitei of Langol Ningthou Leikai - she is involved in the bomb blast at the residence of Hon'ble MLA of Konthoujam AC on 28-08-2026. 3. RK. Dayapati Devi @ Pinky @ Kichenbi (19) yrs D/o RK. Sanjoy Singh of Tangkham Maning Leikai, Imphal East District - she is also involved in the bomb blast incident at the residence of Hon'ble MLA of Konthoujam AC. 4. Ahongshangbam Jet Meitei @ Jack (23) yrs S/o (L) A. Piba Meitei of Heinoupok Maning Leirak, Imphal West District. 5. Naorem Lanthoiba Singh @ Sana @ Thoichanba (19) yrs S/o N. Tiken Singh of Nambol Maibam Chingmang, Bishnupur District, A/P Taobungkhok Awang Leikai. 6. Ayekpam Stephen Meitei @ Alex @ Yekchetpa (19) yrs S/o A. Loken Singh of Takyel Khongbal Maning Leikai, Imphal West District. 7. One CCL was also apprehended. Recovery: One Honda Activa 6G scooter, yellow in colour, bearing Regn. No. MN01AJ 4957. Besides, a juvenile was also rescued from being recruited by the outfit. The arrested persons and the seized article have been handed over to Lamphel PS for further necessary legal action.— Manipur Police (@manipur_police) October 5, 2026
Police said Yumnam Athoibi Chanu and RK Dayapati Devi were allegedly involved in the bomb blast at the residence of the MLA from Konthoujam Assembly Constituency on August 28, 2026. The operation also led to the apprehension of a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL).
Police said a juvenile was rescued from being recruited by the outfit, highlighting the alleged attempts by the group to recruit young people. During the operation, security personnel recovered a yellow Honda Activa 6G scooter bearing registration number MN-01-AJ-4957.
The accused, along with the seized vehicle, were handed over to Lamphel Police Station for further legal action. The arrests come amid continuing security operations against insurgent groups and efforts to prevent recruitment of youths into underground organisations in Manipur.
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