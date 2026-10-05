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Seven PRE-PAK (Pro) Cadres Arrested By Security Forces In Manipur

The seven were arrested for their suspected involvement in recruitment of new members and a bomb blast at a legislator's residence, reports Pranab Kumar Das.

Security forces in Manipur arrested seven alleged cadres of the PRE-PAK (Pro) outfit for their suspected involvement in recruitment of new members and a bomb blast at the residence of a sitting MLA in August this year.
The accused after their arrest (X@#ManipurPolice)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 5, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Tezpur: Security forces in Manipur arrested seven alleged cadres of the PRE-PAK (Pro) outfit for their suspected involvement in recruitment of new members and a bomb blast at the residence of a sitting MLA in August this year.

Based on reliable intelligence, teams of the Commando Unit of Imphal West Police (CDO-Imphal West) conducted search operations at several locations on October 4 and apprehended the suspects.

The accused were identified as Usham Rakesh Singh alias Jenaresh alias Thouba (19) of Langol Ningthou Leikai; Yumnam Athoibi Chanu (19) of Langol Ningthou Leikai; RK Dayapati Devi alias Pinky alias Kichenbi (19) of Tangkham Maning Leikai; Ahongshangbam Jet Meitei alias Jack (23) of Heinoupok Maning Leirak; Naorem Lanthoiba Singh alias Sana alias Thoichanba (19) of Nambol Maibam Chingmang, currently residing at Taobungkhok Awang Leikai; and Ayekpam Stephen Meitei alias Alex alias Yekchetpa (19) of Takyel Khongbal Maning Leikai.

Police said Yumnam Athoibi Chanu and RK Dayapati Devi were allegedly involved in the bomb blast at the residence of the MLA from Konthoujam Assembly Constituency on August 28, 2026. The operation also led to the apprehension of a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL).

Police said a juvenile was rescued from being recruited by the outfit, highlighting the alleged attempts by the group to recruit young people. During the operation, security personnel recovered a yellow Honda Activa 6G scooter bearing registration number MN-01-AJ-4957.

The accused, along with the seized vehicle, were handed over to Lamphel Police Station for further legal action. The arrests come amid continuing security operations against insurgent groups and efforts to prevent recruitment of youths into underground organisations in Manipur.

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4 Militants Arrested In Manipur

TAGGED:

MANIPUR PRE PAK ARREST
SEVEN PRE PAK CADRES ARRESTED
IMPHAL WEST POLICE
MANIPUR

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