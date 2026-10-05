ETV Bharat / state

Seven PRE-PAK (Pro) Cadres Arrested By Security Forces In Manipur

The accused after their arrest ( X@#ManipurPolice )

Tezpur: Security forces in Manipur arrested seven alleged cadres of the PRE-PAK (Pro) outfit for their suspected involvement in recruitment of new members and a bomb blast at the residence of a sitting MLA in August this year.

Based on reliable intelligence, teams of the Commando Unit of Imphal West Police (CDO-Imphal West) conducted search operations at several locations on October 4 and apprehended the suspects. The accused were identified as Usham Rakesh Singh alias Jenaresh alias Thouba (19) of Langol Ningthou Leikai; Yumnam Athoibi Chanu (19) of Langol Ningthou Leikai; RK Dayapati Devi alias Pinky alias Kichenbi (19) of Tangkham Maning Leikai; Ahongshangbam Jet Meitei alias Jack (23) of Heinoupok Maning Leirak; Naorem Lanthoiba Singh alias Sana alias Thoichanba (19) of Nambol Maibam Chingmang, currently residing at Taobungkhok Awang Leikai; and Ayekpam Stephen Meitei alias Alex alias Yekchetpa (19) of Takyel Khongbal Maning Leikai.