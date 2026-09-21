ETV Bharat / state

Seven New Judges Take Oath At Delhi High Court

New Delhi: Seven newly-appointed judges took the oath of office at the Delhi High Court on Monday. Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya administered the oath to them. With the addition of these seven new judges, the total number of judges in the High Court has reached 50.

The judges sworn in today include Nivedita Anil Sharma, Nisha Saxena, Sanjay Sharma, Bharat Parashar, Aditi Choudhary, Dinesh Bhatt, and Arun Bhardwaj. The strength of the court at 50 judges will remain until the end of this month; thereafter, four judges are set to retire till year-end.

This marks the first time in the history of the Delhi High Court that the number of judges has reached 50. Notably, the sanctioned strength of judges for the Delhi High Court was set at 60 in 2014. In 2022, the number of judges in the High Court stood at 47.