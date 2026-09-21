Seven New Judges Take Oath At Delhi High Court
With the addition of these seven new judges, the total number of judges in the High Court has reached 50.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Seven newly-appointed judges took the oath of office at the Delhi High Court on Monday. Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya administered the oath to them. With the addition of these seven new judges, the total number of judges in the High Court has reached 50.
The judges sworn in today include Nivedita Anil Sharma, Nisha Saxena, Sanjay Sharma, Bharat Parashar, Aditi Choudhary, Dinesh Bhatt, and Arun Bhardwaj. The strength of the court at 50 judges will remain until the end of this month; thereafter, four judges are set to retire till year-end.
This marks the first time in the history of the Delhi High Court that the number of judges has reached 50. Notably, the sanctioned strength of judges for the Delhi High Court was set at 60 in 2014. In 2022, the number of judges in the High Court stood at 47.
President Droupadi Murmu had ordered the appointment of these judges in a notification issued on September 18. The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, had recommended the appointment of eight judges during a meeting held on September 10. The President did not issue an appointment order for only one of those eight. She had dropped the name of Gurvinder Pal Singh as High Court judge.
Nivedita Anil Sharma and Nisha Saxena have been appointed as permanent judges of the High Court, while Sanjay Sharma, Bharat Parashar, Aditi Choudhary, Dinesh Bhatt, and Arun Bhardwaj have been appointed as additional judges.
Also Read:
- Presumption Not Proof: SC Quashes Conviction In POCSO Case, Protects Right to Rebut
- No Victory Procession After DUSU Election Results: Delhi HC
- Scottish Sikh, Accused Of Funding Khalistan Liberation Force, Granted Bail In 7 UAPA Cases
- Delhi HC Asks CBFC To Decide On Makers' Request To Replace 'Shoorveer' Song With Background Music In 'Mirzapur'