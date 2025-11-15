Seven New Glacial Lakes Near Yamunotri Raise Alarm; DU Team to Conduct Field Study
The team will trek from Kharsali to the high-risk glacial lake, using drones and GPS mapping to assess flood paths and identify vulnerable villages.
Published : November 15, 2025 at 6:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Satellite mapping has revealed the formation of a new glacial lake near the Yamunotri glacier in Uttarakhand, raising concerns that they could lead to a sudden landslide in the future, causing destruction downstream as happened in the state's Dharali earlier this year.
Now, experts from the Centre for Himalayan Studies at Delhi University (DU) will visit Yamunotri in December to assess the risks associated with the area.
The team will use drones, GPS technology, and conduct field surveys to study these lakes and assess potential future threats to Kharsali and its surrounding villages downstream.
Professor Bindhy Wasini Pandey, Director of the Centre for Himalayan Studies, said that Himalayan glaciers are melting rapidly, and the melting ice is forming new, small lakes around the Yamunotri glacier.
Initially, these lakes appear small, but over the years, continuous melting fills them with large volumes of water. When the water exceeds capacity, the lake breaches its boundary and releases huge quantities of water downstream.
This phenomenon, known as a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), occurs when a glacial lake suddenly bursts, causing flooding downstream. It is similar to what happens when a dam breaks and sends floodwaters toward villages.
What Will The Team Do?
The team, after reaching Kharsali, will trek to the glacial lake, which is identified as a potential threat in satellite images. Drones will record detailed visuals of the lake’s size, depth, water volume and boundary strength, while GPS mapping will help trace the likely route floodwaters may take if the lake breaches. This will help researchers identify the villages most at risk.
If the lake is small, the team can divert water safely through controlled channels. However, if the lake is large or the natural embankments are weak, the danger becomes far more serious.
In such cases, the team may issue alerts, prepare local safety plans, and construct protective structures near the river. The team will also conduct an ecological audit to assess the potential impact on people, farmland and nearby settlements.
Professor Pandey said the centre collaborates with national agencies like the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), as well as international partners, including Bath Spa University (UK) and Swiss research organisations.
Which Areas Face The Highest Risk?
He said villages downstream along the Yamunotri Valley (Kharsali, Janki Chatti, Banas, Durbil, Syana Chatti, Kharadi, Barkot, Bagsu, and Nau Gaon) face direct danger.
If the lake bursts, these villages will be the first to face the impact. Such floods can sweep away fields, bridges, roads and houses, making early assessment and preparedness critical.
Glacial Melt Driven By Global Warming
He highlighted that rapid glacial melt is mainly caused by global warming. Rising temperatures over the last century, driven by deforestation, industrialisation, transportation emissions and urban heat islands, have accelerated glacier loss and stressed the broader environment.
Aligned with Japan’s Sendai Framework, the Himalayan Studies Centre emphasises disaster risk reduction, aiming to safeguard lives and livelihoods across vulnerable Himalayan communities.
