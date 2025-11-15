ETV Bharat / state

Seven New Glacial Lakes Near Yamunotri Raise Alarm; DU Team to Conduct Field Study

A team of the Centre for Himalayan Studies at DU will travel to Yamunotri to assess emerging glacial lake hazards ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Satellite mapping has revealed the formation of a new glacial lake near the Yamunotri glacier in Uttarakhand, raising concerns that they could lead to a sudden landslide in the future, causing destruction downstream as happened in the state's Dharali earlier this year.

Now, experts from the Centre for Himalayan Studies at Delhi University (DU) will visit Yamunotri in December to assess the risks associated with the area.

The team will use drones, GPS technology, and conduct field surveys to study these lakes and assess potential future threats to Kharsali and its surrounding villages downstream.

Professor Bindhy Wasini Pandey, Director of the Centre for Himalayan Studies, said that Himalayan glaciers are melting rapidly, and the melting ice is forming new, small lakes around the Yamunotri glacier.

Initially, these lakes appear small, but over the years, continuous melting fills them with large volumes of water. When the water exceeds capacity, the lake breaches its boundary and releases huge quantities of water downstream.

This phenomenon, known as a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), occurs when a glacial lake suddenly bursts, causing flooding downstream. It is similar to what happens when a dam breaks and sends floodwaters toward villages.

What Will The Team Do?

The team, after reaching Kharsali, will trek to the glacial lake, which is identified as a potential threat in satellite images. Drones will record detailed visuals of the lake’s size, depth, water volume and boundary strength, while GPS mapping will help trace the likely route floodwaters may take if the lake breaches. This will help researchers identify the villages most at risk.

If the lake is small, the team can divert water safely through controlled channels. However, if the lake is large or the natural embankments are weak, the danger becomes far more serious.