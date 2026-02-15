ETV Bharat / state

After Bandhej, Seven More Jodhpur Products Likely To Get GI Tag

Jodhpur: After Jodhpuri Bandhej received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, seven more products from Jodhpur are now in the final stage of securing the prestigious recognition. Officials said the process is nearing completion, and the products are likely to receive GI status within the next three to four months.

The items include Jodhpuri Safa (Marwari turban), Mathania red chilli, Rajasthani cumin, Jodhpuri wooden craft, Jodhpur iron craft, Jodhpur stone chhatris, and Jodhpur Leheriya. A hearing on their claims has already been conducted at the GI Registry office.

Seven More Jodhpur Products Likely To Get GI Tag (ETV Bharat)

NABARD Jodhpur District Development Manager Manish Manda said that 21 products from Rajasthan have so far received GI tags, and the addition of seven more items from Jodhpur will further strengthen the region’s traditional identity and global brand value.