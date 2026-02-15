After Bandhej, Seven More Jodhpur Products Likely To Get GI Tag
Officials said that GI recognition will strengthen the market value and legal protection of Jodhpur’s traditional crafts and agricultural products.
Jodhpur: After Jodhpuri Bandhej received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, seven more products from Jodhpur are now in the final stage of securing the prestigious recognition. Officials said the process is nearing completion, and the products are likely to receive GI status within the next three to four months.
The items include Jodhpuri Safa (Marwari turban), Mathania red chilli, Rajasthani cumin, Jodhpuri wooden craft, Jodhpur iron craft, Jodhpur stone chhatris, and Jodhpur Leheriya. A hearing on their claims has already been conducted at the GI Registry office.
NABARD Jodhpur District Development Manager Manish Manda said that 21 products from Rajasthan have so far received GI tags, and the addition of seven more items from Jodhpur will further strengthen the region’s traditional identity and global brand value.
Applications for Safa, Leheriya, Mathania chilli and Rajasthani cumin were supported by NABARD, while Mathania chilli and cumin proposals were submitted through the Tinwari Farmer Producer Organisation, with Agriculture University Jodhpur as a supporting institution. Applications for Safa and Leheriya were filed through Sang Welfare Society.
The Jodhpuri Marwari turban is recognised worldwide, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wears it every Independence Day. Mahipal Singh Rathore of Jodhpur, who has worn the turban for PM Modi, said that GI recognition will help preserve authenticity and boost market value. “If it receives a GI tag, our identity will be further strengthened. Everyone will benefit from it, and it can also be protected."
Tulchharam Sinwar of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh said that receiving the geographical designation for Mathania's red chilli will increase its acreage, which had been declining and GI status is expected to encourage its protection and expansion. Similarly, the Marwar region is a major producer of cumin, which is in high demand domestically and internationally.
Recently, a hearing for 14 products from across Rajasthan was held in Ahmedabad, of which seven applications were from Jodhpur. Purushottam Mundhra, president of the cumin market, said that the GI tag will be beneficial for both farmers and traders.
Jodhpur’s Bandhej, a hand-tied and dyed textile craft, had earlier received GI recognition, enhancing its brand value. The GI tag, granted under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999, provides legal protection to region-specific products and prevents misuse of their names by unauthorised manufacturers.
