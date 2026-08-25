Newborn Deaths: Seven-member Committee Begins Amravati Hospital Fire Probe
The newborn babies died after a fire broke out in the hospital. Thirty-six other infants were evacuated and shifted to various hospitals across the city.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Amravati: A government-appointed inquiry committee on Tuesday arrived at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Amravati District Women's Hospital in Maharashtra, where three newborn babies died after a massive fire broke out in the early hours of Monday. The committee has initiated an investigation into the incident, with a report expected within eight days.
The committee includes officials from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL). Committee members have interacted with the doctors, nurses, and staff who were present at the time of the incident.
Speaking on the tragic incident, Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar stated that site inspections have already been carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD) and other relevant officials.
"The state government has constituted a seven-member inquiry committee to investigate this tragedy and has directed that a thorough probe be conducted and a report submitted within eight days. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty during the investigation, and no one will be spared," Abitkar said.
Three newborn babies died after a massive fire broke out in the hospital on Monday. Thirty-six other infants were safely evacuated and shifted to various government and private hospitals across the city, with the district administration directing private hospitals not to charge their parents for treatment.
Three of the nine infants in the affected section suffered severe burn injuries and died in the incident, while the remaining six were rescued. The other 30 infants being treated in the hospital’s other NICU sections were also evacuated safely.
The hospital has three NICUs on the third floor, with a combined capacity of 39 newborns. At the time of the fire, all 39 beds were occupied. The NICU is divided into multiple sections and treats premature and underweight babies, newborns with growth problems and infants requiring specialised medical supervision.
District Collector Ashish Yerekar has directed the private hospitals treating the rescued infants not to charge their parents for their care.
"I have instructed the hospitals not to charge the parents for the care and treatment of the children and their mothers. No fees of any kind are to be charged to the parents and the infants must receive treatment free of cost," Yerekar said.
The Collector said the evacuation was particularly challenging because smoke rapidly filled the area after the fire broke out. Despite the difficult conditions, doctors, nursing staff and other hospital employees prioritised disconnecting the medical equipment and moving the infants to safety.
The exact cause of the fire remains unclear, although preliminary information suggests that a technical issue involving a ventilator may have triggered the blaze.
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