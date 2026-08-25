ETV Bharat / state

Newborn Deaths: Seven-member Committee Begins Amravati Hospital Fire Probe

Amravati: A government-appointed inquiry committee on Tuesday arrived at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Amravati District Women's Hospital in Maharashtra, where three newborn babies died after a massive fire broke out in the early hours of Monday. The committee has initiated an investigation into the incident, with a report expected within eight days.

The committee includes officials from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL). Committee members have interacted with the doctors, nurses, and staff who were present at the time of the incident.

Speaking on the tragic incident, Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar stated that site inspections have already been carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD) and other relevant officials.

"The state government has constituted a seven-member inquiry committee to investigate this tragedy and has directed that a thorough probe be conducted and a report submitted within eight days. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty during the investigation, and no one will be spared," Abitkar said.

Three newborn babies died after a massive fire broke out in the hospital on Monday. Thirty-six other infants were safely evacuated and shifted to various government and private hospitals across the city, with the district administration directing private hospitals not to charge their parents for treatment.

Three of the nine infants in the affected section suffered severe burn injuries and died in the incident, while the remaining six were rescued. The other 30 infants being treated in the hospital’s other NICU sections were also evacuated safely.