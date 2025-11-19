ETV Bharat / state

Seven Maoists Killed In Police Encounter In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: A day after six Maoists were gunned down at Maredumilli in Andhra Pradesh, seven more died in another exchange of fire in the vicinity on Wednesday, police said. Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada, Mahesh Chandra Laddha, ADGP, Intelligence, said three women were among those who died today.

"In continuation with Tuesday's operation, seven Maoists have died until now (on Wednesday), according to information received from the field," Laddha said, adding that today's operation occurred about 7 km away from the initial exchange of fire (EOF) site on Tuesday. According to the senior officer, the seven Maoists were killed around 7 am today at Maredumilli in Alluri Sitaramaraju district.

Even as the identification of the slain Maoists is underway, Laddha said one of them was identified as Meturi Jokha Rao alias Tech Shankar. Shankar, a native of Srikakulam, was in charge (CCM) for Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) and had specialised in technical operations such as arms manufacturing and communication, the official said, based on preliminary information.