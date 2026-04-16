Seven Major Cricket Stadiums Face NGT Action Over Water Use Non-Compliance
The authority has urged the Tribunal to issue appropriate directions to ensure adherence to its orders, reports Santu Das.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
New Delhi: More than half a dozen major cricket stadiums across various states and a Union Territory are likely to face action for allegedly failing to comply with the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) directive to submit reports on their monthly and annual water usage amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The reports were to include details on the quantity of water used for ground irrigation and the proportion of sewage treatment plant (STP)-treated water versus fresh water.
The Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), functioning under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, has taken note of the continued non-compliance despite repeated requests to the stadiums. The authority has urged the Tribunal to issue appropriate directions to ensure adherence to its orders.
Earlier, the NGT had directed all stadiums and cricket associations to submit their responses to the CGWA, following a 2021 petition alleging the excessive use of groundwater for maintaining cricket grounds. The petition also noted the failure to utilise alternative sources such as STP-treated water and the lack of rainwater harvesting systems for groundwater recharge.
What is the issue?
The petition alleged that the use of potable groundwater for maintaining cricket grounds deprives communities of access to safe drinking water. The applicant specifically raised concerns about IPL matches, organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for commercial and entertainment purposes.
In its order dated April 15, 2021, the NGT stressed that every effort must be made to conserve potable water for drinking purposes. The Tribunal observed that cricket grounds should, as far as possible, be maintained using high-quality STP-treated water free from pathogens and offensive components. It also stressed the need for effective rainwater harvesting and storage systems.
Seven stadiums that defied the directive
In a report submitted to the NGT on Wednesday, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the CGWA stated that despite emails dated March 27 and April 7 seeking compliance, seven stadiums failed to furnish the required details on water usage and conservation measures.
According to the CGWA, the non-compliant stadiums are:
- Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
- Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
- Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
- Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai
- Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
- Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
- Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
“It is most respectfully prayed that this Tribunal may be pleased to issue appropriate directions to the non-compliant cricket stadiums to ensure strict compliance with the orders passed by this Tribunal, and to pass such other or further orders as this Tribunal may deem fit and proper,” the CGWA stated in its submission to the NGT.
Several of these stadiums are venues for ongoing IPL matches.
Stadiums that complied
The CGWA informed the Tribunal that five stadiums and cricket associations have submitted their responses in compliance with its directive. These include:
- Saurashtra Cricket Association
- Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association
- Green Park Stadium
- Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association
- Maharashtra Cricket Association
Regarding the Saurashtra Cricket Association, the CGWA stated that since installing an STP was not practically feasible, the association signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) to supply treated water for maintaining the Niranjan Shah Cricket Stadium. Under the agreement, the RMC will provide one lakh litres of treated water per day from the Madhapar STP, which will meet most of the stadium’s water requirements for its ground and outfield.
The Maharashtra Cricket Association stated that it has implemented a rainwater harvesting project at the MCA International Stadium in Gahunje, Pune. It also noted that awareness about water conservation and green initiatives is promoted during cricket matches, including administering pledges to save water.
Environmentalist B. S. Vohra told ETV Bharat, “Major cricket stadiums like Arun Jaitley Stadium and Ekana Cricket Stadium failing to comply with directives of the National Green Tribunal reflects poor environmental accountability. In water-stressed regions, using potable water for ground maintenance is unjustified when STP-treated water and rainwater harvesting are viable alternatives.”
He added that the situation shows weak enforcement, administrative delays, and a low prioritisation of sustainability. Institutions may also avoid investing in the required infrastructure due to cost concerns or complacency.
“Public facilities should set examples, not violate norms. Ensuring compliance, adopting water-efficient practices, and valuing freshwater as a scarce resource are essential to balance development with environmental protection in India,” Vohra said.
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