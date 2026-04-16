ETV Bharat / state

Seven Major Cricket Stadiums Face NGT Action Over Water Use Non-Compliance

New Delhi: More than half a dozen major cricket stadiums across various states and a Union Territory are likely to face action for allegedly failing to comply with the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) directive to submit reports on their monthly and annual water usage amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The reports were to include details on the quantity of water used for ground irrigation and the proportion of sewage treatment plant (STP)-treated water versus fresh water.

The Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), functioning under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, has taken note of the continued non-compliance despite repeated requests to the stadiums. The authority has urged the Tribunal to issue appropriate directions to ensure adherence to its orders.

Earlier, the NGT had directed all stadiums and cricket associations to submit their responses to the CGWA, following a 2021 petition alleging the excessive use of groundwater for maintaining cricket grounds. The petition also noted the failure to utilise alternative sources such as STP-treated water and the lack of rainwater harvesting systems for groundwater recharge.

What is the issue?

The petition alleged that the use of potable groundwater for maintaining cricket grounds deprives communities of access to safe drinking water. The applicant specifically raised concerns about IPL matches, organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for commercial and entertainment purposes.

In its order dated April 15, 2021, the NGT stressed that every effort must be made to conserve potable water for drinking purposes. The Tribunal observed that cricket grounds should, as far as possible, be maintained using high-quality STP-treated water free from pathogens and offensive components. It also stressed the need for effective rainwater harvesting and storage systems.

Seven stadiums that defied the directive

In a report submitted to the NGT on Wednesday, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the CGWA stated that despite emails dated March 27 and April 7 seeking compliance, seven stadiums failed to furnish the required details on water usage and conservation measures.

According to the CGWA, the non-compliant stadiums are: