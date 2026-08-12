Seven Madrassas Among Nine Minority Institutions Accredited Under New Framework In Uttarakhand
The Uttarakhand government has abolished the state's Madrasa board effective July 1, 2026 mandating registration with the 'Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority', reports Dheeraj Sajwan.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Dehradun: Following major changes to the madrasa education system in Uttarakhand, a process is underway to register and accredit minority educational institutions under a new framework.
The state's Madrasa Board system was abolished effective July 1, 2026. Consequently, all minority educational institutions—including madrasas—must now complete the registration and accreditation process under the 'Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority.'
The new system devised by the government aims to establish a uniform regulatory framework for minority educational institutions operating in the state. Data following the implementation of this new system indicate that, so far, a total of nine minority educational institutions—including seven madrasas—have received accreditation.
However, the total number of registered madrasas in the state is significantly higher than this figure. Bringing a large number of madrasas and other minority educational institutions under the new system in the near future is considered a major challenge for the department.
Dr. Parag Madhukar Dhakate, Special Secretary of the Uttarakhand Minority Welfare Department, stated that the government is receiving a “positive response from minority educational institutions regarding the new system”.
“Institutions that meet the prescribed standards are being affiliated with the Uttarakhand Minority Education Institution Authority. The department is also providing necessary support to institutions to help them complete the accreditation process, "Dhakate said.
He said that continuous coordination is being maintained with madrasa administrators, who are being informed about the new system, the accreditation process, and the prescribed standards.
“The department aims to ensure that eligible institutions face no unnecessary difficulties and that the accreditation process for those meeting the required standards is completed on time."
Madrasas Brought Under Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority Domain
With the abolition of the Madrasa Board in Uttarakhand, madrasas will no longer operate under the Board as they previously did. The new system seeks to bring minority educational institutions under the purview of a single authority. This means that institutions will now be required to adhere to prescribed regulations and educational standards.
The government has also clarified that institutions applying for recognition will be evaluated based on prescribed standards. Special emphasis is being placed on educational standards throughout this process. The government aims to ensure that students in minority institutions have access to an educational system that gives due importance to modern subjects alongside religious and traditional education.
Under the new system, the emphasis will be on ensuring that institutions meet standards regarding the quality of education, necessary resources, staff, and other prescribed criteria. With the dissolution of the Madrasa Board, the major question arises as to how all the state's madrasas will be integrated into this new framework.
According to available data, a significant number of madrasas are currently outside the recognition process. While some institutions have applied for recognition, others have yet to fulfill the prescribed procedures and standards. Consequently, the department faces the challenge of accelerating the recognition process in the near future.
Furthermore, scrutiny of applications received in certain areas has revealed instances where institutions failed to meet the required standards. This clearly indicates that merely applying does not guarantee recognition; institutions must comply with the conditions stipulated by the authority and the Education Department. Wherever deficiencies are identified, the institutions will be required to rectify them.
Dhakate said that the department's objective is not to harass any institution but to bring all minority educational institutions under a structured system.
“Therefore, we are coordinating with madrasa administrators to assist them in completing the necessary procedures. The department aims to integrate institutions that meet the standards with the authority as quickly as possible,” he said.
The new system aims to bring all minority educational institutions under a unified framework. Regardless of which minority community an institution belongs to, if it operates as an educational institution, it must undergo the registration and recognition process prescribed by the system. This move is expected to facilitate better monitoring of institutions and ensure the uniform implementation of educational standards.
The department has also clarified that action will be taken under the rules against institutions that fail to register. Under the new system, obtaining recognition will not merely be an option; institutions will be required to formalize their status in accordance with the prescribed regulations.
The Education Department may initiate action against institutions that do not complete the recognition and registration processes. Recognition granted to 9 minority educational institutions so far: While the recognition of nine minority educational institutions—including seven madrasas—marks the initial progress of this process, the figure remains quite low considering the total number of such institutions in the state.
Consequently, the department will focus on accelerating the recognition process and bringing as many institutions as possible under the ambit of the new system in the coming days.
The timeline associated with the new system also makes this entire process significant. Institutions are required to complete the registration and recognition procedures within a stipulated timeframe. Institutions that fail to do so may face action in accordance with the rules. Given this, the next few weeks will be crucial for both madrasa administrators and the department.
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