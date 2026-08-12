ETV Bharat / state

Seven Madrassas Among Nine Minority Institutions Accredited Under New Framework In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Following major changes to the madrasa education system in Uttarakhand, a process is underway to register and accredit minority educational institutions under a new framework.

The state's Madrasa Board system was abolished effective July 1, 2026. Consequently, all minority educational institutions—including madrasas—must now complete the registration and accreditation process under the 'Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority.'

The new system devised by the government aims to establish a uniform regulatory framework for minority educational institutions operating in the state. Data following the implementation of this new system indicate that, so far, a total of nine minority educational institutions—including seven madrasas—have received accreditation.

However, the total number of registered madrasas in the state is significantly higher than this figure. Bringing a large number of madrasas and other minority educational institutions under the new system in the near future is considered a major challenge for the department.

Dr. Parag Madhukar Dhakate, Special Secretary of the Uttarakhand Minority Welfare Department, stated that the government is receiving a “positive response from minority educational institutions regarding the new system”.

“Institutions that meet the prescribed standards are being affiliated with the Uttarakhand Minority Education Institution Authority. The department is also providing necessary support to institutions to help them complete the accreditation process, "Dhakate said.

He said that continuous coordination is being maintained with madrasa administrators, who are being informed about the new system, the accreditation process, and the prescribed standards.

“The department aims to ensure that eligible institutions face no unnecessary difficulties and that the accreditation process for those meeting the required standards is completed on time."

Madrasas Brought Under Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority Domain

With the abolition of the Madrasa Board in Uttarakhand, madrasas will no longer operate under the Board as they previously did. The new system seeks to bring minority educational institutions under the purview of a single authority. This means that institutions will now be required to adhere to prescribed regulations and educational standards.

The government has also clarified that institutions applying for recognition will be evaluated based on prescribed standards. Special emphasis is being placed on educational standards throughout this process. The government aims to ensure that students in minority institutions have access to an educational system that gives due importance to modern subjects alongside religious and traditional education.