ETV Bharat / state

Seven Killed, Over 12 Injured As Truck Rams Stationary Vehicle In Hazaribag

The pick-up van after the accident. ( ETV Bharat )

Hazaribagh: Seven people were killed and over 12 sustained injuries after a truck rammed a stationary pick-up van in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Monday, police said. The accident took place near Hathiya Baba Mor, within the jurisdiction of the Choparan police station.

Police said the pick-up van was carrying 20 people from Giridih to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh for a cremation. Near the Mahanetand cut in the Danua Valley, the ropes tied around the body slackened. Due to which, the vehicle was parked on the roadside to fasten it.

Suddenly, a speeding trailer truck rammed into the passenger vehicle from the rear, killing five people on the spot and injuring more than 12 passengers. The injured were rushed to the hospital with assistance from the police and the locals. Two of the injured later succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment. Choparan police station house officer (SHO) Pankaj Kumar said four of the injured are in critical condition and have been shifted to the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribagh.