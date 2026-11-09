Seven Killed, Over 12 Injured As Truck Rams Stationary Vehicle In Hazaribag
Police said the victims were taking the dead body of a family member from Giridih to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi for cremation when the accident occurred.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Hazaribagh: Seven people were killed and over 12 sustained injuries after a truck rammed a stationary pick-up van in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Monday, police said. The accident took place near Hathiya Baba Mor, within the jurisdiction of the Choparan police station.
Police said the pick-up van was carrying 20 people from Giridih to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh for a cremation. Near the Mahanetand cut in the Danua Valley, the ropes tied around the body slackened. Due to which, the vehicle was parked on the roadside to fasten it.
Suddenly, a speeding trailer truck rammed into the passenger vehicle from the rear, killing five people on the spot and injuring more than 12 passengers. The injured were rushed to the hospital with assistance from the police and the locals. Two of the injured later succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.
Choparan police station house officer (SHO) Pankaj Kumar said four of the injured are in critical condition and have been shifted to the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribagh.
The deceased have been identified as Raju Pandit, Budhni Devi, Dhokal Pandit, Rameshwar Pandit and Ramkishun Mandal — all residents of Salaiyatan village in Giridih. They were the family members of Kunjo Prajapati (90), whose body was being taken for cremation, he said.
Dr Rajkishore, deputy superintendent of the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital, confirmed that all the injured people are being provided with appropriate medical care.
Rajesh Mandal, a CPI(ML) leader, said Kunjo Prajapati had expressed a desire for his last rites to be performed in Varanasi. "To fulfil it, his son, who works in Mumbai, reached Jharkhand by plane on Monday. But he also died in an accident while on his way to his funeral," he added.
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