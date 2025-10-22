Speeding Thar Kills Four, Tempo-Car Collision Claims Three Lives In Rajasthan
In the mishap on NH-52 in Chomu, the victims were on three bikes, which were crushed. Six were seriously injured in the Sawai Madhopur tragedy.
Jaipur: Four members of the same family were tragically killed when the bikes they were riding were hit by a speeding vehicle on National Highway (NH)-52 in the Chomu area of Rajasthan's Jaipur in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said. They were returning home after visiting the Khatushyam temple in Sikar, they added.
Chomu Police Station in-charge Pradeep Sharma said the incident occurred around 3 am near the Rampura culvert. "A Mahindra Thar moving at high speed lost control and rammed into three bikes travelling ahead of it. One person died on the spot, while six others sustained serious injuries," he added.
The impact of the collision was so severe that the bikes were completely mangled. Locals rushed to the spot to rescue the injured and informed the police. One person died on the spot, while the injured were first taken to Chomu Government Hospital, which referred them to the SMS Hospital in Jaipur for further treatment.
Three of the injured, including a woman, succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital, raising the death toll to four. Police said all seven victims were members of the same family from Nangal Jaisa Bohra under the Kardhani police station area of Jaipur.
The deceased have been identified as Virendra Srivastava (55), originally from Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) and a resident of Vaidyaji Ka Chowraha in Jaipur; Sunil Srivastava (50), son of Virendra Srivastava, also from Varanasi; Lucky Srivastava (30), son of Indraprakash Srivastava, resident of Jaipur's Brajwadi Colony and his Shweta Srivastava (26).
The injured include Avinash (30), son of Vijay Bahadur, resident of Jaipur's Vaidyaji Ka Chowraha; Raunak (3), son of Avinash and Sangeeta, wife of Virendra Singh of Vaidyaji Ka Chowraha. The injured are undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital, where doctors stated their condition to be critical. The vehicle involved in the crash was seized, and an investigation into the cause of the accident, which is suspected to be due to overspeeding and reckless driving, has been started.
In another incident, three people were killed and six others were seriously injured when a tempo collided head-on with the car they were travelling in on the Gangapur City-Sawai Madhopur road near Urmi village in Sawai Madhopur district on Tuesday evening.
Mohan Gurjar, an eyewitness, said the accident took place near the Shani Dev Temple when both vehicles were speeding and suddenly collided head-on. Hearing the sound of the collision, nearby villagers rushed to the spot and helped extricate the injured, who were taken to the government hospital in Gangapur city by the police.
Gangapur Sadar police station ASI Pushpendra said the deceased have been identified as Girraj Meena (55), Ram Kalyan Gurjar, and Man Singh Gurjar (45). The seriously injured are Mohan (23), Phool Kanwar (49), Pradeep (30), Bachchan Gurjar (45), and Maqsood (18). Four of them have been referred to Jaipur, while the remaining are undergoing treatment at Gangapur City Hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, he added.
