Speeding Thar Kills Four, Tempo-Car Collision Claims Three Lives In Rajasthan

Jaipur: Four members of the same family were tragically killed when the bikes they were riding were hit by a speeding vehicle on National Highway (NH)-52 in the Chomu area of Rajasthan's Jaipur in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said. They were returning home after visiting the Khatushyam temple in Sikar, they added.

Chomu Police Station in-charge Pradeep Sharma said the incident occurred around 3 am near the Rampura culvert. "A Mahindra Thar moving at high speed lost control and rammed into three bikes travelling ahead of it. One person died on the spot, while six others sustained serious injuries," he added.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the bikes were completely mangled. Locals rushed to the spot to rescue the injured and informed the police. One person died on the spot, while the injured were first taken to Chomu Government Hospital, which referred them to the SMS Hospital in Jaipur for further treatment.

Three of the injured, including a woman, succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital, raising the death toll to four. Police said all seven victims were members of the same family from Nangal Jaisa Bohra under the Kardhani police station area of Jaipur.

The deceased have been identified as Virendra Srivastava (55), originally from Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) and a resident of Vaidyaji Ka Chowraha in Jaipur; Sunil Srivastava (50), son of Virendra Srivastava, also from Varanasi; Lucky Srivastava (30), son of Indraprakash Srivastava, resident of Jaipur's Brajwadi Colony and his Shweta Srivastava (26).