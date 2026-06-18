Seven Killed In Separate Road Accidents Across Telangana
The accidents took place on the Hyderabad-Warangal National Highway, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Vikarabad districts.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Seven people lost their lives in three separate road accidents reported from different parts of Telangana on Thursday, highlighting growing concerns over road safety.
Three Killed on Hyderabad-Warangal Highway
A tragic accident on the Hyderabad-Warangal National Highway claimed three lives after a speeding lorry rammed into people changing a punctured tyre near Nellutla in Lingalaghanpur Mandal of Jangaon district.
According to Sub-Inspector Bandi Shravan Kumar, Rohit, who runs a grocery store in Devaruppula Mandal, and Madhu, a resident of Banda Kothapalli in Gundala Mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, were transporting grocery supplies from Hyderabad in a Tata Ace mini-truck. During the early hours of the morning, the vehicle suffered a tyre puncture near Nellutla.
The duo stopped a passing lorry and borrowed a jack to replace the damaged tyre. While the lorry cleaner, Rajender, along with Rohit and Madhu, was changing the tyre, another lorry approaching from behind at high speed crashed into them.
One person died on the spot, while the other two succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the Jangaon District Hospital. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
Three Family Members Die After Car Hits Lorry
In another fatal accident, three members of the same family were killed in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district.
Police said the car was travelling from Karimnagar towards Hyderabad when the driver reportedly lost control between Turkapalli and Muraharipalli. The vehicle mounted the road divider and entered the opposite carriageway, where it collided head-on with a speeding lorry.
All three occupants of the car died in the crash. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.
Motorcyclist Killed in Vikarabad
In a separate incident, a tipper lorry hit a motorcycle near Chiguralpalli in Parigi Mandal of Vikarabad district.
The victim, identified as 30-year-old Javeed Pasha from Mominkalan, died on the spot due to the impact. Police shifted the body for post-mortem and have initiated an investigation into the accident.
The three incidents together claimed seven lives, once again underscoring the need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and greater caution by motorists on Telangana's highways.
Read More: