ETV Bharat / state

Seven Killed In Separate Road Accidents Across Telangana

Hyderabad: Seven people lost their lives in three separate road accidents reported from different parts of Telangana on Thursday, highlighting growing concerns over road safety.

Three Killed on Hyderabad-Warangal Highway

A tragic accident on the Hyderabad-Warangal National Highway claimed three lives after a speeding lorry rammed into people changing a punctured tyre near Nellutla in Lingalaghanpur Mandal of Jangaon district.

According to Sub-Inspector Bandi Shravan Kumar, Rohit, who runs a grocery store in Devaruppula Mandal, and Madhu, a resident of Banda Kothapalli in Gundala Mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, were transporting grocery supplies from Hyderabad in a Tata Ace mini-truck. During the early hours of the morning, the vehicle suffered a tyre puncture near Nellutla.

The duo stopped a passing lorry and borrowed a jack to replace the damaged tyre. While the lorry cleaner, Rajender, along with Rohit and Madhu, was changing the tyre, another lorry approaching from behind at high speed crashed into them.

One person died on the spot, while the other two succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the Jangaon District Hospital. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

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